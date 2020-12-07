Volumetric Video Market Size USD 1852.3 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volumetric Video Market is Segmented by Industry Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Advertisement, Sports Events & Entertainment, Medical, Education & Training, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

Valuates Reports
Valuates Reports

The global Volumetric Video market size is projected to reach USD 1852.3 Million by 2026, from USD 592.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2021-2026.

Volumetric video captures the act or scene from several standpoints, and then the captured information is used for creating a depth map of the recorded video. Volumetric video technology can be deployed at shows, live events, product launches, advertising and promotions, exhibitions, presentations, and conferences.

Major factors driving the growth of volumetric video market size are increasing demand for 3D/360° content in entertainment and AR/VR applications coupled with the proliferation of content delivery devices such as AR/VR HMDs.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Volumetric Video Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18U3356/Global_Volumetric_Video_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET SIZE

The rise in demand for enhanced match viewing experience in sports applications is the most significant factor driving the demand for volumetric video. This increase in the adoption of 3D content in the sports sector is increasing the volumetric video market size growth.

Also, There is an increase in the need for volumetric content in medical applications since it allows the use of holograms in medical imaging by surgeons to display the body organ at 360 degrees. It also allows doctors to imagine the parts of the body in a better and simpler way and can be used for educational purposes in medical centers. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the volumetric video market size.

Another factor driving the growth of the volumetric video market size is the increase in the number of studios which are involved in the volumetric content production for filmmaking and gaming applications.

Furthermore, the increased demand for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications and strong adoption rates by tech giants such as Microsoft, Facebook, Intel, and Google are fueling the growth of the volumetric video market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18U3356/global-volumetric-video

VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest volumetric video market share during the forecast period. North America is home to major global volumetric video industry vendors. The high demand for volumetric solutions in various industries is driving the volumetric video market size in the North American region. Most of the demand for volumetric video systems in the region is likely to derive from the U.S.

The volumetric video market share in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth of the APAC region is attributed to the growing number of professional creative studios.

Based on the application, the sports, events, and entertainment application is expected to hold the largest volumetric video market share during the forecast period.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18U3356/Global_Volumetric_Video_Market

VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRY

Volumetric Video Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Hardware

  • Software

Volumetric Video Market segment by Application, split into

  • Advertisement

  • Sports Events & Entertainment

  • Medical

  • Education & Training

  • Other

Key Major Vendors

  • Intel

  • Microsoft

  • RealView Imaging

  • 8i

  • Facebook

  • Google

  • LightSpace Technologies

  • The Coretec Group

  • Voxon Photonics

  • Jaunt

  • Omnivor

  • Hammerhead

  • HypeVR Technology.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18U3356&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18U3356&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

  • Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market - The augmented reality and virtual reality market size was USD 11.35 Billion in 2017, and the augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast is projected to reach USD 571.42 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Major factors driving the growth of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size are growing demand for the gesture and haptic control devices, A.I. integration, growing use of VR HMDs(head-mounted display) for gaming.

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global augmented and virtual reality market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market - The U.S. augmented, and virtual reality market size was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 85.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market size increased adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in the education sector and increased penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming.

  • AR/VR Display Market - The Global AR/VR Display Market size is expected to grow from USD 2,073.54 Million in 2019 to USD 5,344.68 Million by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.09%.

  • Head Mounted Display Market - The global Head Mounted Display (HMD) market size is projected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2026, from USD 5.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Head Mounted Display volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Head Mounted Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. This report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan, etc.

  • Head-Up Display Market - The global Head-Up Display (HUD) market size is projected to reach USD 2422.5 Million by 2026, from USD 930 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2020-2026.

  • AR/VR Lens Market- Global AR/VR Lens Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( AR Contact Lens, VR Contact Lens), by Application (Gaming, Medical, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

  • Volumetric Display Market Volumetric Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Swept-Volume Display, Solid-Volume Display), by Application (Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

The United States has the largest market share in global volumetric display as compared to other countries.

  • Projector for Volumetric Display Market- Projector for Volumetric Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology), by Application (Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

  • 3D Volumetric Displays Market- 3D Volumetric Displays Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Swept-Volume Display, Solid-Volume Display), by Application (Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Education, Entertainment) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the Volumetric Industry

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volumetric-video-market-size-usd-1852-3-million-by-2026-at-cagr-20-9--valuates-reports-301187267.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Latest Stories

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Report: Biden picks Rochelle Walensky to lead CDC

    President-elect Joe Biden has picked Rochelle Walensky to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico on Sunday.Walensky is the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The CDC is now being led by Dr. Robert Redfield, who became director in March 2018.As director of the CDC, Walensky will have a major role in helping Biden and his administration navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has been calling for a nationwide mask mandate, and said he will ask Americans to wear a mask during his first 100 days in office. On Friday, the CDC recommended, for the first time during the months-long pandemic, that people always wear a mask when they are not at home.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn election

    President Trump fruitlessly pressured Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner challenges Bernie Sanders, Mitch McConnell on bipartisan relief bill opposition

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not a fan of the $908 billion pandemic relief bill that was put together by a bipartisan group of senators and subsequently received a nod of approval from Democratic congressional leadership.Sanders said he won't vote for the bill if it ever comes to the floor, taking particular issue with the liability provision, which he argues gives "100 percent legal immunity to corporations whose irresponsibility has led to the deaths of hundreds of workers." But his Democratic colleague, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who was part of the negotiating team that crafted the framework, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Sanders had mischaracterized the bill. The main purpose of the package, Warner said, is to give states "some level of time out" to set their own coronavirus standards and serve as a holdover until a more comprehensive bill is put together. In the meantime, he questioned how politicians from either party could tell small business owners, unemployed workers, and people struggling to pay their rent that a $908 billion package wasn't enough for four months of emergency aid.> Democratic Sen. Mark Warner pushes back against Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticisms of the bipartisan Covid-19 relief proposal: "Sen. Sanders, respectfully, is not involved in these negotiations and his characterization is just not accurate" CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7muYW89sgF> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 6, 2020Later in the State of the Union interview, Warner said he'd ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose position on the proposal is unclear, a similar question. > Media: Sen. @MarkWarner (D-VA) to @jaketapper: "The same thing I said respectfully to @BernieSanders, I'd say to @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell: Do you really want to send us home without even a vote on something that I have pretty high assurance would get way beyond 60 votes?" pic.twitter.com/g7TFSsIRyD> > -- Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 6, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.

  • U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden

    U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.

  • Shadow home secretary won't rule out Labour abstention on any Brexit deal

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

  • Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

    A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana. The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

  • Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

    Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption. Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favours closer ties with the European Union, defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a run-off vote last month but will share power with a parliament and government run by lawmakers aligned with Dodon.

  • Britain will ban sale of animal fur after Brexit transition, George Eustice suggests

    Britain will impose an outright ban on the sale of animal fur once the Brexit transition period ends, the Environment Secretary has suggested. The passage of whale meat through British ports will also be outlawed, George Eustice said. The UK has already begun moves to ban live animal exports, which it was unable to do under EU law, and its post-Brexit freedom will allow a further tightening of the rules on animal welfare. Mr Eustice told Times Radio: "We're looking at a number of issues in the animal welfare sphere. Fur is one area. We banned the production of fur since at least 2002 in this country, one of the countries in the world that's been first to outlaw its production." Lord Goldsmith, the animal welfare minister and a close friend of Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, is in charge of the policy, which would prohibit the import of wild animal fur and mean fur coats and clothes trimmed with fur would be banned. The peer has called the fur trade "one of the grimmest of human activities", while Ms Symonds has described people who want to buy fur as "sick". The British Fur Trade Association has claimed fur is increasingly popular with younger people looking for long-lasting natural products rather than man-made fast fashion. Around £200 million of fur products are imported into the UK every year, mainly from the EU. Being part of the single market has meant Britain could not choose to outlaw such products until now. Mr Eustice said: "There are a number of areas where EU law has prevented us from being able to act. It's prevented us from being able to ban the live export of animals, it's prevented us from preventing the trans-shipment of whale meat from some of the Nordic countries through our ports onward to Japan and we would like to look at that. "On fur in particular you wouldn't [currently] be able to have a ban on sale because it would be a violation of the single market rules. "The UK has always been a leader in this. We've seen with coronavirus some of the risk you have with intensive mink farming and we will be looking at whether we can take this forward."

  • Chinese probe orbiting moon with Earth-bound samples

    A Chinese probe was orbiting the moon on Monday in preparation for the returning of samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years. The ascent module of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft transferred a container with 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples after docking with the robot spacecraft on Sunday and was then cut free. The orbiter and reentry vehicle will circle the moon for another week awaiting a narrow time window to make the roughly three-day, 383,000-kilometer (238,000-mile) journey back to Earth.

  • Pakistan: Covid patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peshawar

    The Pakistan hospital runs out of oxygen for hours, with patients' relatives 'begging' staff to help.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.