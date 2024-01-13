Voluntary recall issued for NC company's hot sauces
Some Benny T's hot sauces, made by Raleigh-based company Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, are being recalled due to undeclared wheat in some products.
Some Benny T's hot sauces, made by Raleigh-based company Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, are being recalled due to undeclared wheat in some products.
Scrub Daddy, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
A communications firm found 143 different ads impersonating the UK's Prime Minister on the social network last month.
It 'has great stretch, gives a nice shape and is comfortable to wear all day,' according to one of nearly 6,000 fans on Amazon.
According to reviewers, the star's must-have lash lengthener will make you look like you're wearing false eyelashes.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans match.
As first noticed by The Intercept, the company updated its policy page on January 10.
This celebrity chef-backed appliance is just $79 right now!
A Justice Department lawsuit would pose a major threat to the various revenue streams of the world's second-most valuable public company.
Snag fan-fave earbuds for $20, a popular humidifier for 40% off, cozy slippers for $22 and more great deals.
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
In an unannounced update to its usage policy, OpenAI has opened the door to military applications of its technologies. While the policy previously prohibited use of its products for the purposes of "military and warfare," that language has now disappeared, and OpenAI did not deny that it was now open to military uses. Unannounced changes to policy wording happen fairly frequently in tech as the products they govern the use of evolve and change, and OpenAI is clearly no different.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China and is idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.