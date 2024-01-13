Voluntary recall issued for NC company's hot sauces

TechCrunch

In an unannounced update to its usage policy, OpenAI has opened the door to military applications of its technologies. While the policy previously prohibited use of its products for the purposes of "military and warfare," that language has now disappeared, and OpenAI did not deny that it was now open to military uses. Unannounced changes to policy wording happen fairly frequently in tech as the products they govern the use of evolve and change, and OpenAI is clearly no different.