Volunteer coach suspected of sexual contact with children shoots, kills himself

Feb. 10—A suspect-involved shooting turned fatal Thursday night during a traffic stop on Alabama 21, officials say.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Anniston Star that Thursday at around 6 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Interstate 20 exit 185 in Oxford on an individual suspected of having "sexual contact with children." The man was a volunteer coach, according to Wade.

"As deputies approached the vehicle the suspect shot and killed himself," Wade said.

Wade said that the alleged acts the individual was suspected of happened in rural Calhoun County, and not in Oxford.

The investigation is still in its initial stages and the suspect's name has not been released.

