Volunteer-driven thrift store features gently used home goods

Nov. 30—WEST MILTON — It was a busy afternoon at The Gleaning Place as a steady flow of people, several in groups, came through the doors of the thrift store's new home on West Milton's south side.

Some just looked while others made purchases and yet another, a young woman, asked how she could volunteer for the nonprofit operation.

Karen Wright and Kitty Saunders, the store's managers, answered questions and assisted customers while discussing the store located at 26 Lowry Drive.

The Gleaning Place is no stranger to this Miami County community. It was housed previously in a rented space on Ohio 48 downtown before relocating and opening Sept. 6 in this building owned by the village. The move followed the sale of the previous home.

The Lowry Drive building had been vacant for a time, said Bill Lutz, executive director of The New Path Inc., which operates The Gleaning Place. The organization also has Anna's Closet on South County Road 25A in Troy.

The response to the new location has been good. "We have not heard any negativity at all. They (customers) like the space, the parking," Saunders said.

Everything available at The Gleaning Place is donated. The store carries mostly furniture and household goods. The furniture needs to be in good condition.

Some people come to the store weekly to see what's new among the offerings, said Wright. Customers come from the village, Englewood, Union and communities in Indiana among other places, she said.

"We price items so people can afford them," Saunders said. "People are so happy we are here."

In addition to a variety of pieces of furniture, the store offers art, baskets and other decorative pieces along with books, CDs and many other items.

The team said they think those who volunteer get more out of The Gleaning Place than the customers who visit.

Lutz said they store is seeing more young volunteers. "We try to provide a sense of meaning for folks, a sense of community, a sense of purpose that they cannot find anywhere else," he said.

"We are happy to be a part of this community," Lutz added. "The people of this community are so nice, so giving."

Hours for The Gleaning Place are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The business can be reached at 937-522-5477. More information on New Path is available at newpathservices.org.

