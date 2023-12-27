Volunteer drivers for Morgantown Meals on Wheels create a life-changing impact with a warm meal and a smile

Dec. 27—As it celebrates 50 years of serving the community, Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels (MAMOW) invites folks to volunteer and join its legacy of warm meals and friendly faces.

As a local program affiliated with the national Meals on Wheels Association of America, MAMOW helps homebound individuals meet their nutritional needs through affordable, freshly made meals and nonperishable goods delivered to their front doors.

As the organization's clientele increases by the week, serving around 500 meals to over 100 patrons each week, volunteer drivers are needed to meet demand. Volunteering as a driver is fairly straightforward and typically requires just one day out of your week, but committing to a volunteer position can be daunting—which is why I was offered the opportunity to shadow a driver to observe and share the process of delivering meals with MOW, providing a closer look at how the group's volunteers are able to assist their community.

At 9:30 A.M., I met volunteer driver and route coordinator Jeff Stratton at the area MOW office and kitchen in Star City. I was greeted by a bustling kitchen full of joyful conversation and an overview of that day's meal—country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and a side salad. MOW follows a rotating menu of meals and aims to provide fair portion sizes and meet dietary needs.

After filling out a sign-in sheet, drivers are given their deliveries for the day in the form of a couple coolers filled with takeout boxes and a container of side dishes, all clearly labeled with the dietary nature of the meal, alongside a list of their route delivery locations. The instructions provide information that is easy to follow, with navigation to the locations, any special directions for the client's situation, and what type of meal they should receive. Of course, Stratton explained, new drivers are shown the ropes of their responsibilities and route by first shadowing an experienced volunteer to ensure they feel comfortable in their role.

The route included 11 stops, and although the number or location of clients is not always consistent, that part is organized by route coordinators like Stratton and drivers' routes are typically routine.

After arriving at our first delivery location, the process was smooth sailing. After following any special navigation or parking directions, we double-checked the client's dietary requirement, selected the appropriate meal, and brought it to the client's door to be left in a cooler, handed to the client, or given to a client's caregiver, as described on the route directions. Some engaged in small talk, while others exchanged simply a smile—as to say, introverts need not be hesitant about volunteering.

Stratton has been volunteering with MOW for three years, inspired by a friend who has been delivering meals since the 1980s and motivated by a desire to be involved in the community after retiring.

"People really appreciate what you're doing, " said Stratton. "It's always great to be there on the front lines and be involved in the actual service as it's presented to the client."

The impact on those served by MOW was made clear during a conversation with a client of 6 months who described the impact the service has had on her during that time.

"It makes me smile every time one of them walks up on the porch and I'm usually at the doors to meet them and get the meal, and they always have something pleasant to say, " she said. "They fill in for me whenever I just don't feel good or I'm busy with my husband, and it would be really tough without it."

If she were to volunteer, she said, she would certainly be happy to greet people in the morning and hand them a nice meal.

By the time we arrived back at the MOW office, it was about 11:30 A.M., an easy two-hour route wrapped up just in time to take your own lunch or start on your own responsibilities for the day.

Last year, MOW provided 20, 000 meals to its clients, but as an organization that relies on its volunteer drivers, it couldn't be accomplished without help from the community. To support the growing list of clients, Executive Director Kathy Molnar said even five new volunteer drivers would support the organization's current operations, but any help is appreciated.

"It's a commitment, but it's not an overwhelming commitment. You can drive once a week and you're really helping these folks out, " said Molnar.

Signing up to volunteer requires a standard background check, a valid driver's license and vehicle insurance and a completed volunteer application. Apply online at morgantownwvmow.org /get-involved, email morgantownareamow @gmail.com, call the office at 304-599-1954 or stop by the office at 3375 University Ave., Morgantown, during office hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.