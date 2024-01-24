Volunteer fire chief killed in ATV accident in Curry County, New Mexico

CLOVIS, NM - A longtime volunteer firefighter was killed in an ATV crash in Curry County on Monday.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that on Jan. 22 at about 5 p.m., the Clovis Police Department received a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV near the 1600 block of State Road 77, northeast of Clovis.

"It was reported that an ATV had rolled onto its rider and that the rider was unresponsive," the release stated.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office and Clovis Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, and upon the first responders' arrival, it was determined that the rider had died as a result of his injuries, according to the release.

Fire Chief Ted Richardson, 64, of Pleasant Hill, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Deputies of the Sheriff's Office learned that Chief Richardson was riding the ATV while herding cattle. While traveling through a pasture, the ATV rolled," the release stated. "The cause of the crash is still under investigation."

Richardson was the chief of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department and had volunteered for the department for more than 40 years.

"The Curry County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant who volunteered countless hours to protect the residents of Curry County from fire and provide aid to those injured," the release continued.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Longtime New Mexico firefighter dies in ATV rollover near Clovis