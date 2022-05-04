Volunteer firefighter charged in connection with store thefts

May 4—A 26-year-old volunteer firefighter has been charged with stealing from home improvement stores throughout Western New York.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that Dylan Biddeman, 26, of West Seneca was arraigned on Friday morning before West Seneca Town Court Justice Jeffrey M. Harrington on one count of third-degree grand larceny. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted.

It is alleged that between Oct. 1 and April 8, Biddeman, while acting in concert with a co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in West Seneca and other store locations throughout Western New York. The defendant is a volunteer firefighter with Vigilant Fire Company in the Town of West Seneca.

Biddeman is scheduled to return on May 27. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

Flynn previously announced that his co-defendant, Ryan J. Miller, 33, of West Seneca, was arraigned on one count of third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The defendant, a patrol officer who is currently suspended from the West Seneca Police Department, was arraigned on April 26. He's accused of stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise.

Miller is also scheduled to return on May 27.