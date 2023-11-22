How to volunteer in Fort Worth (and why giving back will make you feel better)

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General issued some unexpected health advice: Spend more time with people.

In April, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the country’s top doctor, issued a new advisory warning of an epidemic of loneliness. Too many Americans, Murthy said, were socially isolated and not spending enough time with loved ones or community members. That isolation, in turn, had a profound negative impact on their physical and mental health.

Increasing social connection, Murthy said, can not only help with mental health, but it can have a measurable impact on conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and dementia.

Volunteering is a key way communities can encourage social connection, and can also have positive impacts for the volunteers themselves.

Find some opportunities to volunteer in Fort Worth below. Does your organization need volunteers? Do you have other suggestions for this list? Email cmccarthy@star-telegram.com or call or text 817-203-4391 and we’ll add your opportunity to the list.

▪ Funky Town Fridge: The nonprofit stocks outdoor refrigerators throughout Fort Worth. You can donate food, volunteer to host a fridge, or volunteer to clean and stock fridges.

▪ Catholic Charities of Fort Worth: Volunteers can work with Catholic Charities in a number of different ways. To get started, prospective volunteers should fill out a volunteer application form online. The nonprofit is most in need of volunteer drivers who can provide rides for clients in need of transportation; ESL volunteers who can work with refugee students and adults; volunteers who can provide administration support to programs in the nonprofit’s refugee services work; and volunteers who can take phone calls from individuals and families in need.

▪ Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County: Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers who can deliver meals to clients throughout the county. Delivery volunteers usually deliver meals one day per week, Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Volunteers can also sign up for the Friend to Friend program, and spend time visiting with a homebound Meals on Wheels client. To learn more or sign up, contact Judy Bell by emailing Judith.Bell@mealsonwheels.org or by calling 817-258-6426.

▪ United Way of Tarrant County: The United Way of Tarrant County needs volunteers for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs. VITA helps low-income families file their taxes for free. You can also work with the United Way to serve as a long-term care ombudsman. An ombudsman is trained to advocate for people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and works with residents and their families to make sure residents are being treated with respect and dignity, according to the United Way’s website.

▪ Reading Partners North Texas: Volunteers can provide one-on-one tutoring to students in Fort Worth at schools throughout the city. The tutoring program works with students who are behind their grade level in reading, and offers them regular tutoring to help them succeed in school. Volunteers should be able to commit to at least an hour of tutoring at the same time each week.

▪ Fort Worth Botanic Gardens: Volunteers at the Botanic Gardens can work in a rage of different roles depending on their interests. After completing 100 hours of service in one calendar year, volunteers qualify for a free membership to the gardens.