Volunteer group helps reduce Portland’s stolen cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is making progress when it comes to cracking down on car thefts, an effort that is led by not only the police but the citizen volunteers who coordinate with them.

There was a 25% reduction of stolen cars in 2023 compared to the year before. Portland Police Bureau credits that to their special stolen vehicle missions where they track down the cars and trucks and arrest the thieves.

However, a volunteer group called PDX Stolen Cars has also proven to be a key component in reconnecting vehicle owners with their recovered cars.

In one case, a man named Daniel is laying eyes on his Kia Soul for the first time in two weeks. The vehicle, which was locked at the time, disappeared outside his Southwest Portland apartment last month.

The next day, Daniel was searching in the morning fog for his car.

“It took probably about five minutes for me to realize: I didn’t forget where I parked my car, it just got stolen.”

A stolen car suspect is placed under arrest, December 28, 2023 (PPB)

Daniel told KOIN 6 News he filed a police report and his brother reported the lost vehicle to PDXStolenCars.org. The website draws on 17,000 volunteers who track down stolen vehicles. The website’s founder, Titan Crawford, discovered Daniel’s Kia Monday after receiving a tip from someone who saw it on the streets of outer Southeast Portland.

PDXStolenCars.org, which also has a Facebook group, works closely with Portland police, with an officer arriving at the scene of the recovered Kia quickly Monday morning. The damage done to the vehicle suggests that the thieves broke out the window to unlock the car and then broke into the ignition to drive off with it.

Crawford said there are some steps people can take to prevent car thefts, such as using a wheel club regularly or using hidden GPS trackers like Apple Air Tags or Android smart tags.

Portland police say the 7,454 stolen cars in 2023 are taken for more than just a joy ride. In fact, police say they’ve retrieved 55 guns in their special missions to track down stolen cars last year alone.

“When we think of stolen vehicles, we know they’re used in other crimes,” said Officer Michael Terrett. “We know they’re used in gun violence.”

Daniel said he’s settled with his insurance company for the loss. He also remains grateful for finding some of his important papers and his bible still in the vehicle. However, he hopes criminals will think twice before trying to swipe another car in Portland.

