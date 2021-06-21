A volunteer for NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed while out canvassing in the Bronx

In this March 24, 2021, photo, Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks during a 'I Want My Miracle Back' rally, in the Bronx borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

A volunteer for Eric Adams' campaign was stabbed in the Bronx on Saturday.

The volunteer was out canvassing when he was approached by two men who fled after one stabbed him.

Adams is part of a crowded field of Democrats in the NYC mayoral primary election on Tuesday.

A 42-year-old volunteer for the campaign of Eric Adams, who is running for mayor of New York City, was stabbed Sunday while out canvassing in the Bronx, the campaign said.

"A member of Team Adams - who has been working hard & volunteering every day - was stabbed in the Bronx today," Adams, a former police officer, tweeted. "We pray for him. This violence must stop."

The volunteer was holding campaign literature when he was approached by two people he engaged in a brief argument with before one of them stabbed him repeatedly, the New York Daily News reported. The two then ran off.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, according to NBC4. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in stable condition.

Fellow mayoral candidates responded to Adams' tweet to offer their support.

"Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric," Andrew Yang, who is in the race, tweeted.

New York City's mayoral primaries take place on Tuesday with a crowded field of Democrats, including Adams and Yang.

