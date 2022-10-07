Volunteer police chaplain arrested for shoplifting, SLED says

An Upstate pastor and one-time volunteer police chaplain has been charged with shoplifting in Greenville County, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Waddy Talley, the pastor at the Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church in Gray Court, S.C., was charged Wednesday with shoplifting.

SLED said that on July 21, Talley was caught on video stealing over $100 worth of merchandise from the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville. Talley had been a volunteer pastor with the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.

Talley, 63, was arrested on Oct. 5 and was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.

He is retired from the South Carolina National Guard, according to the biography on the Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church’s website.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate, according to a statement.