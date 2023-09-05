Volunteer recalls muddy Burning Man as exodus begins

STORY: Volunteer Evi Airy said the scene "looked apocalyptic," with people walking barefoot through the mud carrying children and their belongings trying to leave the area.

Thousands of Burning Man attendees readied to make their "exodus" after rain over the weekend turned the once hard-packed ground to pudding. One person died at the event in the Black Rock Desert, authorities said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation is underway.

The exit is via an unpaved five-mile (8-km) dirt road out to the nearest highway. Photos shared on online sites showed hefty recreational vehicles sunk up to the tire rims in mud, with some using boards under the wheels to help get traction.

For days, some 70,000 people were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as officials closed the roads and exits, ordering all vehicles to stay put.