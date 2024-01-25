Volunteer, rural fire departments receive state grants

Jan. 24—Fire departments in Clay, Parke and Sullivan counties were among those rural and volunteer departments receiving Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, the state announced Wednesday.

A total of 101 grants were awarded in 58 Indiana counties. Grants totaled $454,000, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Grants will be used to fund training or purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Wabash Valley departments receiving the grants in 2023 were:

Clay County: Center Point & Community VFD, $3,100; Cory VFD, $5,000; Poland Community VFD, $5,000; Van Buren VFD, $5,000.

Parke County: Bridgeton VFD, $5,000; JUGA VFD, $5,000; Rockville-Adams Township Fire & Rescue, $5,000.

Sullivan County: Thunderbird Fire Protection Territory, $5,000.