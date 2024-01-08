Volunteer search group finds 3 bodies in car submerged in South Florida retention pond

An Oldsmobile containing human remains pulled from a mall pond in Florida. Sunrise police said the car was last registered in 2005.

A volunteer group of sonar enthusiasts say they've found the remains of three people in a car pulled from a retention pond in South Florida.

The volunteer group, Sunshine State Sonar, notified the Sunrise Police Department of their Saturday discovery, made during a search for a car in connection with the unrelated cold case of a missing woman, according to a Facebook post about the find.

Sunshine State Sonar said there were three bodies found in the car, which was located in a 24-foot deep retention pond in front of the Sawgrass Mills Mall in the city of Sunshine.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims' families," the group said in a Facebook post.

Sunrise police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith said Monday that the department helped pull the Oldsmobile from the pond.

An Oldsmobile containing human remains pulled from a mall pond in Florida. Sunrise police said the car was last registered in 2005.

More information about the car, investigation

The car that was found was last registered in 2005, Browning-Smith said.

She said she was unable to confirm how many bodies were in the car but said investigators are testing the remains to help identify who they are and that the investigation is open and ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

An Oldsmobile containing human remains pulled from a mall pond in Florida. Sunrise police said the car was last registered in 2005.

Volunteer divers have found other remains in Florida

Last week, Sunshine State Sonar found a missing woman in a retention pond near Disney, solving a cold case from more than 13 years ago.

The group uses sonar to locate cars in Florida's bodies of water and dives to see if the vehicles contain human remains or match missing-persons cases.

In April, they found the body of a 70-year-old Florida middle school teacher missing for about two and a half years. His car was almost completely submerged in a canal behind thick trees.

At the time, Michael Sullivan of Sunshine State Sonar told USA TODAY that he began spending his free time searching for missing people in Florida in June 2022.

"There's a huge need for this," Sullivan said. "The police, they're strapped for resources. Someone goes missing for five or 10 years, and family members are left with no answers."

There are so many bodies of water where cars can easily disappear in Florida, Sullivan said, adding that he's found dozens of cars that have been dumped by criminals while conducting searches for the missing.

Many police agencies don't have the time or equipment to conduct the type of searches Sullivan said he can do with equipment he bought as a hobby.

Contributing: Amanda Lee Myers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: South Florida divers looking for missing woman find car with 3 bodies