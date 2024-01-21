Volunteer shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Thursday night.

At about 10:05 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of South Dakota Ave. in Northeast D.C. for the report of a shooting. There, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Ryan Realbuto, of Pittsford, NY.

According to his LinkedIn, Realbuto was a Cap Corp Volunteer, an organization that offers people the opportunity to work full-time in education, healthcare or social service positions, and live a simple lifestyle in community with other volunteers, according to its website.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

