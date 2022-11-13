Volunteer at TC Sessions: Space and get a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

It takes a lot of people to bring a tech conference to life, and we’re looking for incredible people to support our events team and help make TC Sessions: Space an amazing experience for our attendees.

If you’re incredible (heck, you know you are) or interested in space technology, tech startups, event planning — or all of the above — apply to volunteer at TC Sessions: Space, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, California. It’s a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-class conference.

We expect more than 1,000 people at this event, and volunteers will handle a variety of tasks. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, scan tickets or help with general event setup.

What’s in it for you? Fair question. If you’re selected, not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how events are produced, but you’ll also earn a free pass to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco on September 19–21.

Plus, when you complete your volunteer shift, you can attend the interviews, presentations and breakout sessions. Just some of the speakers gracing our stage include:

Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary, Air Force for Space Acquisitions and Integration

Steve Jurczyk, co-founder and CEO, Quantum Space

Carolyn Mercer, chief technologist, NASA

Melanie Stricklan, co-founder and CEO, Slingshot Aerospace

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, NASA

And, of course, be sure to check out the early-stage startups exhibiting their latest space tech on the show floor.

Volunteer spots are limited. If you want to gain valuable event experience, take in all the galactic goodness and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, apply to volunteer at TC Sessions: Space by November 22 to be considered!