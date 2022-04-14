VolunteerMatch Names New CEO

Jude O’Reilley brings more than 25 years of experience in high-growth technology, philanthropy, and social innovation

OAKLAND, Calif., April 14, 2022 /3BL Media/ - VolunteerMatch announced today that Jude O’Reilley has been appointed CEO of the 24 year-old nonprofit tech organization. O’Reilley will succeed co-founder Greg Baldwin and assume responsibilities on May 3, 2022.

O’Reilley has more than 25 years of experience in technology, leadership and entrepreneurship in the private sector and in the world of social change. A seasoned organizational leader in social innovation–most recently at the Skoll Foundation–he has launched more than 100 consumer and enterprise products.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Jude to VolunteerMatch to guide the organization into its next phase of growth,” stated Robert Savage, Board Chair. “Greg Baldwin has been a passionate and dedicated champion for VolunteerMatch over his tenure as CEO. Greg’s mission in growing the organization from an idea to becoming the leading volunteering platform for individuals and businesses has benefited thousands of nonprofits and millions of people across the country. We celebrate this monumental achievement and thank him for his generous service. We are thrilled that our search led to a candidate in Jude O’Reilley who is uniquely qualified and possesses so many of the key attributes that will drive innovation and growth for VolunteerMatch in the future.”

Outgoing President and CEO, Greg Baldwin shared, “There are 1.2M+ nonprofits in the U.S. and 330M+ potential volunteers. VolunteerMatch is at the center of the movement to scale the public-interest digital infrastructure and cross-sector partnerships necessary to connect them. Jude’s track record for growth in the tech and nonprofit sectors uniquely positions him to lead VolunteerMatch through its next phase of expansion and innovation.”

While at The Skoll Foundation, O’Reilley was responsible for the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship and funding within the Skoll community. During his eight years at the Foundation, he represented Skoll in more than a dozen countries from the Dadaab Refugee Camp in Kenya to Christ Church College in Oxford, England.

O’Reilley’s private sector background includes Amazon.com, where he was responsible for product management of the photos experience on the Amazon Fire, Amazon Drive and Checkout by Amazon. Prior to joining Amazon.com, he spent the majority of his high-tech career in startups of 5 to 150 people.

O’Reilley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with High Honors in History from Swarthmore College. He lives with his wife and two children in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has volunteered in nearly every place he’s ever lived: working in homelessness in New York, Seattle and St. Paul; mentoring early career professionals in Silicon Valley and Stamford; and delivering trauma care and the occasional hot chocolate as a Ski Patroller in Lake Tahoe. During COVID-19, he helped at a food distribution center that fed about a 1000 families per day in San Jose.

About VolunteerMatch

At VolunteerMatch, we create better ways to put time and talent to good use. As the web’s largest volunteer engagement network, serving over 130,000 participating nonprofits, 150 corporate network partners, and 13 million annual visitors, VolunteerMatch offers unique, award-winning solutions for individuals, nonprofits, and companies to make this vision a reality. Since launching in 1998, VolunteerMatch has helped the social sector attract more than $14 billion worth of volunteer services. To learn more, visit volunteermatch.org.

