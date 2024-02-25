Volunteers across the islands count 2,141 humpback whales

Feb. 25—Despite poor weather conditions, 463 volunteers across the main Hawaiian islands today counted a total of 2,141 humpback whales, or kohola.

It was the second of three coordinated whale counts in 2024 by volunteers from Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count. This is the sixth year that both counts are coordinated on the same days.

Maui topped the count with 948 sightings. Hawaii island was next with 466; Oahu had 363; Kauai counted 239; Molokai saw 86; and Lanai volunteers spotted 39.

The data was collected from 45 on-shore sites during the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count on Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Hawaii island, and the Great Whale Count by Pacific Whale Foundation from Maui and Lanai.

"Data collected during the Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count combined with other research efforts can help reveal trends in humpback whale occurrence within and amongst whale seasons," National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration officials said in a news release.