Volunteers work with hospitals to make emergency face masks for workers

It was the last thing Sabrina Roffman of New City, New York, wanted to hear: In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, local medical facilities were running out of protective face masks. Her husband, an ear, nose and throat doctor, and the staffs of two area hospitals could be in jeopardy. She couldn’t sleep thinking about it.

“I was waking up saying to myself, ‘These physicians, including my husband, they’re exposed,’” Roffman told TODAY. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God, these people are going to get sick and, if they do, who’s going to take care of (the patients).’”

Hoping to help, she reached out to her friend, Tina LoPresti, of Haverstraw, New York, who runs a social media group. Together, they launched a project to make additional masks for the health care workers. The idea was to craft masks that would offer at least some protection, with supplies they could access at home. They invited others in the community to join their efforts and started a Facebook group on March 18 with just 45 members.

In just a weeks’ time, the group, dubbed The Masked Warriors Project, grew to more than 1,400 members, pulling together to help two Rockland County hospitals with mask shortages. The group has already sewn hundreds of masks, ranging from people making 10 per day to some who make 100 and one member who Roffman said is able to sew 250 masks in one day.

Fabric that will become homemade face masks. (Courtesy: Martina Williams) More

They obtained permission to place bins at locations around the county where group members can safely and conveniently drop off finished masks. So far, the group said they have distributed 400 masks and have another 700 ready for delivery.

One member, Martina Williams, owns a sewing store and was instrumental in developing a pattern. LoPresti said they worked closely with the two county hospitals to ensure the re-usable cotton face masks — which are considered an emergency measure — would be useful.

Sabrina Roffman of The Masked Warriors Project shows one of the homemade masks Martina Williams made for donation. (Courtesy of Sabrina Roffman) More

“Everything had to go through the hospitals to have them checked and make sure that it’s what they wanted,” she told TODAY.

The Masked Warrior Project is using a pattern with two layers of cotton and, for an added barrier, a pocket where a HEPA vacuum bag can be inserted to serve as a makeshift, slightly better respiratory filter, Roffman said. They also choose tightly-woven cotton that can be sterilized and re-used with a new filter in the pocket.

Materials that will be used to sew homemade face masks. (Courtesy: Martina Williams) More

Individuals and groups across the country have taken up needle and thread, looking for a way to help the scores of frontline health care professionals facing dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Homemade face masks are considered supplements to PPE by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.