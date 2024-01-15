Volunteers give back to Kansas City group for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of volunteers from groups across the Kansas City metro are giving back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his dedication to racial equality.

“The man worked incredibly hard, so it’s awesome to see so many groups braving the cold and coming out today putting in their work as well,” Harvesters communications manager Matt Hamer said.

Volunteers worked two-hour shifts at the volunteer center, packing items like soup and other canned goods that are a big need for families, especially during the current sub-zero temperatures.

“Pantries, kitchens, different places, schools as well — places that people in the community who need some assistance with food insecurity can get a nutritious meal,” Hamer said.

“You know, people are hungry all year long, but right now you know especially for folks experiencing housing insecurity. It’s really important for them to get a warm place to land and a good meal.”

Last year, Harvesters distributed more than 56 million meals to families in need and relies on community support year-round to continue their mission of making nutritious food more accessible.

For more information on how you can help, visit Harvesters website.

