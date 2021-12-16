Volunteers band together to help survivors of Kentucky tornadoes
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported from Kentucky on Dec. 15, where survivors of the deadly multi-state tornado outbreak are still processing what happened.
A Missouri family is coping with the loss of a child and two family members fighting for their lives after a tornado swept through their home over the weekend.
Stefani Reynolds/GettyIt was supposed to be a tax break with a noble purpose: If you own land or buildings, you can relinquish some of your property rights—like development—and get something back from Uncle Sam for your contributions to conservation.Instead, the so-called “conservation easement” has become one of the most abused tax tricks in America.Years ago, rich investors learned that if they team up to acquire cheap land, get it overvalued by an appraiser, and then promise not to develop it
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.
Maxwell is standing trial on child-sex-trafficking charges in New York. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jana Duggar has broken her silence about being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
“Please take care of my passengers and my colleagues,” wrote a employee who is suing American Airlines for retaliation after she reported a sexual assault. “Please treat them better than you have me.”
Duggar was running for a Republican nomination in Arkansas
The man was arrested on Dec. 13.
Jeffrey Bryant HansonA sorority at the University of Alabama has axed its chapter president from her post and booted another member after racist text messages were leaked on social media.The vile texts were sent when Alpha Phi sorority members ventured to a bar in Tuscaloosa last week—and some started complaining about the spot, according to University of Alabama’s The Crimson White newspaper.“I’m gonna yack, it smells so bad in here,” then-president Katherine Anthony reportedly wrote in the tex
The woman didn't want to cook for her family again.
Surveillance video released by police shows the thieves taking their time stealing items, then running out of the store.
Clayton Cope was one of six Amazon workers killed when a tornado struck in Illinois. His sister said Amazon treated its workers as "replaceable."
Motions have been made to dismiss all charges permanently.
Erik Charles Maund, a partner at Maund Automotive Group, and two other men have been charged in connection with a kidnapping conspiracy in 2020 that resulted in a double murder in Tennessee.
Indian women make up 36% of all global suicides in the 15 to 39 years age group.
An Indiana prosecutor did not pursue criminal charges, but experts who reviewed a jail video say they observed sadistic and criminal behavior.
A substitute English teacher at a Florida high school has been arrested after an alleged video shared on Snapchat showed her having sex with a student,
Yep, Kraft will actually pay you to buy dessert this year.
Four people robbed the Bath & Body Works store Sunday evening on Howe Road, with one person pepper spraying the store manager.