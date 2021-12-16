Volunteers band together to help survivors of Kentucky tornadoes

The Daily Beast

Stefani Reynolds/GettyIt was supposed to be a tax break with a noble purpose: If you own land or buildings, you can relinquish some of your property rights—like development—and get something back from Uncle Sam for your contributions to conservation.Instead, the so-called “conservation easement” has become one of the most abused tax tricks in America.Years ago, rich investors learned that if they team up to acquire cheap land, get it overvalued by an appraiser, and then promise not to develop it