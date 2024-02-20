Volunteers beautify elementary school in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lewis E. Rowe Elementary School got a new facelift as hundreds of volunteers spent time beautifying the school in the east Las Vegas valley on Monday.

It’s all thanks to Appreciation Ambassadors, the nonprofit side of Appreciation Financial, a company supporting educators across the country.

Hawley Woods Gray, Senior VP of Sales said the team is busy updating classroom exteriors and assembling new furniture.

“Since we serve educators, we like to give back to where we serve. So all of these agents come from different parts of the country as far as Florida, and we have agents in Hawaii. They’re coming in for this week so they’re out here volunteering for this event,” Gray said.

Principal Jeff Schaber said the renovations were long overdue.

Lewis E. Rowe Elementary School got a new face lift as hundreds of volunteers spent time beautifying the school in the east Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

“We are one of the oldest schools in the district. You can look at it and pretty much tell. We were on the list to get a new school in the next 2 years and now it’s going to be in the next 8-10 years,” Schaber said. “Our budgets are tight and this is definitely something we wouldn’t have been able to do without the help here, so we’re very appreciative.”

This project supports the growth and development of current and future students as well as teachers with upgrades to the teacher’s lounge, a freshly painted mural and new landscaping.

Volunteers are also painting kindness rocks, filled with messages of motivation and cheer which will be spread around the community garden.

Project costs are estimated at $15,000 for all the work done. Appreciation Ambassadors also presented Rowe Elementary with a $10,000 check donation.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to come in and give back. It really makes us feel good when we can go into a school and see a little trace of appreciation in what we’re doing here,” Gray added.

