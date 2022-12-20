Volunteers called to apply to serve on grand jury

Dec. 19—Kern County Superior Court is calling for volunteers to serve on the grand jury for a one-year term.

The grand jury is an investigative body that ensures county and city governments run efficiently while using public funds properly. This body convenes to hear evidence presented by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, which could lead to an indictment. Their work could lead to public officials stepping down after leveling credible accusations.

Potential jurors must be available for 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 until June 2024. Members get a daily stipend based on the hours worked and get reimbursed for using their personal vehicle.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, have lived in Kern County for at least one year and have a working knowledge of English. Candidates cannot have served on a grand jury within the past year, been convicted of felonies or serve as an elected public official.

No law degree or credentials are required. Interested jurors must submit an application and then undergo a background check.

A committee of Kern County Superior Court judges will interview applicants to discuss their interests, qualifications and duties. Then, nominations are made by judges.

A court clerk will draw names to make up the 19-member body.

Applications are due March 3 and can be found here: kerncounty.com/government/other-agencies/grand-jury