Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

Konstantin Shukhnov and Corky Siemaszko
·3 min read

MEDYKA, POLAND — While busloads of Ukrainian refugees streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of determined-looking men were heading in the opposite direction to fight the Russians.

Most appeared to be Ukrainian émigrés in their 20s and 30s, but some could also be heard speaking other languages. Many of the men had black tactical boots hanging from their duffle bags.

And judging by the license plates of the cars dropping them off at the crossing in this Polish border town, they had come from as far away as Italy and Germany.

Among those heading east into Ukraine was a man with a military bearing from Great Britain who identified himself only as Ian and said he was 62.

“I’m going to fight,” Ian told NBC News correspondent Jay Gray.

Image: (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
Image: (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Then Ian walked up to the Ukrainian border guards, who looked him over, checked his papers and sent him to the left to join the other hard-eyed men waiting for a bus bound for the battle against the Russians.

Ian and the others were answering the call that embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his website Sunday for “friends of peace and democracy” to join their new brigade, the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, and help them fight the Russians.

“This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence,” his statement said.

Zelenskyy said Thursday that some 16,000 foreigners have already joined the brigade, a number NBC News could not immediately confirm.

The Ukrainian leader’s appeal harkened back to the 1930s when the embattled Spanish government called for international volunteers to help fight in the civil war against Gen. Ferdinand Franco and the fascists, a struggle Ernest Hemingway immortalized in “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

In France, the Ukrainian Embassy has been actively recruiting former soldiers to join the fight, and it set up a Facebook page with information and paperwork they would need to fill out, The New York Times reported.

More than 1 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled in the eight days since the Russians invaded their country, and the pace at which civilians have been crossing the border into Poland has been accelerating as the fighting has grown fiercer.

Image: (Visar Kryeziu / AP)
Image: (Visar Kryeziu / AP)

An army of Polish volunteers backed by relief workers from other countries has set up refugee aid centers in nearby cities, like Przemysl, an ancient city of some 61,000 people.

From there, Ukrainian refugees have been bused to major Polish cities like Warsaw, Krakow and Gdansk, as well as to Germany, Austria and even Denmark.

Image: Women and children fleeing war in Ukraine cross the border into Poland at Medyka on March 3, 2022. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
Image: Women and children fleeing war in Ukraine cross the border into Poland at Medyka on March 3, 2022. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

In recent days, the border crossing at Medyka has been the scene of emotional reunions as émigré Ukrainians reunited with loved ones who had traveled for days to get there.

There have been outbursts of anger from Ukrainians frustrated by the bureaucracy on both sides of the border. And there have been allegations of racism lodged by Africans and Asians who had been living in Ukraine and who say their escape was delayed by Ukrainian border guards.

But on Thursday, the evacuation appeared to be going smoothly.

Image: A father hugs his daughter as the family reunite after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland on Feb. 27, 2022. (Visar Kryeziu / AP)
Image: A father hugs his daughter as the family reunite after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland on Feb. 27, 2022. (Visar Kryeziu / AP)

Rather than marching across the border, most of the escapees boarded buses provided by Poland's national fire department on the Ukrainian side.

Waiting on the Polish side was a couple who gave their names as Jim and Alyona and said they had driven to Medyka from Belgium.

Alyona, who's Ukrainian, was waiting to collect her sister, who had been traveling by train for several days from the city of Dnipro.

Visibly distraught, Alyona said she had heard from her sister, who was still at least three to five hours away from Medyka.

"I will wait here all night if I have to," Alyona said.

Konstantin Shukhnov reported from Medyka, Poland, and Corky Siemaszko from New York City.

Recommended Stories

  • Point Pleasant Beach mayor headed to Poland-Ukraine border to help refugees

    Mayor Paul Kanitra said he was inspired to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland by the thousands of students who come to the NJ shore for summer work.

  • Ex-US Attorney General Bill Barr says Trump went into a rage when told his election fraud lies were baloney

    Ex-Attorney General Bill Barr says former President Donald Trump fired him in a fit of anger in response to his declaration that the campaign to overturn the presidential election was “bulls—” The nation’s former top law enforcement official told NBC News that Trump erupted in the Oval Office in December 2020 when Barr trashed the various conspiracy theories contending that the election was ...

  • Kentucky Lawmaker Apologizes After 'Bizarre, Anti-Semitic Rant' About Abortion Pill

    GOP state Rep. Danny Bentley talked about Jewish women's sex lives and said falsely that an abortion pill was created during the Holocaust.

  • Heavyweight champion on joining Kyiv defense: 'There is no fear, absolutely no fear'

    Former world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk said he has "absolutely no fear" of joining Ukraine's defense amid the Russian invasion of his native country. In an interview with CNN published Wednesday, Usyk, an Olympic gold medalist, said he's prepared to take a life if necessary, adding that he's looking out for looters in the streets as well for Russian military forces. "If they will want to take my life, or the lives of my close...

  • FX markets in for bumpy ride over next three months: Reuters poll

    Currencies are in for a bumpy ride with already heightened volatility expected to increase over the next three months in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who forecast more pain for the battered rouble. Volatility spiked on Wednesday to levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deutsche Bank. That trend is expected to continue in the near term, with over 90% of respondents to an additional question in the Feb. 28-March 3 poll of currency strategists expecting volatility to either increase or increase significantly in the coming three months.

  • Drone footage shows the horrific aftermath of a Russian attack on a town north of Kyiv

    Drone footage showed that Russian forces had fired on civilian infrastructure in Borodyanka, a town just over 35 miles northwest of Ukraine's capital.

  • Senate GOP shrugs off latest Trump revelation

    The Jan. 6 select committee filing that set off a siren in the political world landed with a thud among Senate Republicans on Thursday. The House panel said it had "a good-faith basis for concluding" former President Trump and members of his campaign "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," including trying to obstruct Congress's formal counting of the Electoral College vote. The filing marked a bombshell moment for the...

  • Sikh high school student suspended along with bullies who allegedly attacked him, knocked his turban off

    A national Sikh Coalition is calling for an investigation after Sikh students at Whiteland Community High School in Indiana allegedly became the victims of “severe bias-motivated harassment and physical assault.” “I am shaken by what happened to me, and frustrated that I am being punished for being targeted and beaten," the student said in a statement released by the Sikh Coalition. “We believe there is a pattern of bullying Punjabi Sikh students — especially those wearing turbans — that has gone unaddressed by WCHS administrators,” Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur Aakre said.

  • Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline subpoenaed as part of Jan. 6 investigation

    Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline has been subpoenaed by the a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • US Air Force not concerned about Russia’s decision to halt rocket engine sales, support

    Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters he's confident the Department of Defense will maintain assured access to space despite Russia's decision to cut off sales of its RD-180 rocket engine.

  • Who are the Russian oligarchs being sanctioned by the US?

    The White House announced additional sanctions against dozens of Russian oligarchs with ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin today (March 3) in response to the war in Ukraine. Eight individuals and their family members will be cut off from the US financial system, see their US assets frozen, and have their property blocked from use, according to the White House. “These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members into high-ranking positions,” the White House said in a statement.

  • Turkey says Russia cancelled Black Sea passage bid upon its request

    Russia cancelled a bid to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey's request, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. On Monday, Ankara said it had closed its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under a 1936 pact, allowing it to curb some Russian vessels crossing.

  • Zoë Kravitz says her 'Batman' schedule included 'cat time,' where she was put in a room to bond with the felines who'd appear on-screen with her

    The actress, who stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, spoke to Jimmy Fallon about what her experience was like working with cats for the movie.

  • Ukraine war revives my nuclear nightmares. But Zelenskyy's courage gives me hope.

    The invasion of Ukraine has brought it all back, and many of us are now living nervously again inside subconscious cycles of worry.

  • Dollar reigns supreme after Russia's invasion

    Money is memory, as the economist Narayana Kocherlakota once wrote. Ultimately, the dollars in a person's wallet, or checking account, are a record of having produced something of value to someone else, an entry in a cosmic ledger.Driving the news: But memories can be forgotten. The Russian government and countless Russian companies and individuals are learning that the hard way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Wi

  • Russian central bank, sovereign fund may hold $140 billion in Chinese bonds - ANZ

    Russia's central bank and sovereign wealth fund may account for nearly a quarter of foreign holdings of Chinese bonds, analysts at ANZ Research calculated, potentially offering shelter from Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over the invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. In a note this week, ANZ economists and strategists said they estimate yuan bond holdings of Russia's central bank and the Russian National Wealth Fund at $80 billion and $60 billion, respectively.

  • Zelenskyy Says Russians Are Carrying Cremation Chambers Into Ukraine

    The Ukrainian leader alleged that the chambers are to dispose of Russian troops who have been killed, thereby obscuring the true number of casualties.

  • GM loses bid to skip recall for lights that are too bright

    General Motors has lost a bid to avoid recalling about 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. with headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. In 2019, the Detroit automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking to avoid a recall, saying the problem didn't affect safety for surrounding vehicles. GM said it's reviewing the decision and deciding what to do next.

  • Honduras prosecutor: Ex-president's offices swept of papers

    An anti-corruption team from Honduras' Attorney General's Office visited presidential offices a week after President Juan Orlando Hernández stepped down and found paper shredders and none of the financial documents they were looking for, the chief of the investigators said Thursday. Hernández has been in custody since mid-February waiting on a judge to rule whether he will be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Now it appears members of his administration are targets of obstruction of justice probes at home for allegedly destroying evidence of wrongdoing.

  • Ukraine crisis: Satellite data firm asks for war images

    The Ukrainian company wants the global community to share photos from its country and Eastern Europe.