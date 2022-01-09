🌱Volunteers Deliver Propane Heaters + COVID-19 Antiviral Pills

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. Here's everything you need to know today in town.

Volunteers with Joppa were delivering propane heaters through the cold snap this past week; many people living outside had a heat source as a result. From the first week in December, a winter heat team goes out each Saturday morning to deliver propane heaters to the homeless. Between 20 and 30 volunteers cover five routes around the city. (KCCI Des Moines) The Iowa State Health Department has announced that Iowa has started receiving COVID-19 antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer. This medication will help treat people with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 and aim to reduce the ability of the virus to spread throughout the body. There will be a very limited supply at select pharmacies and hospitals. (KCCI Des Moines) The Des Moines Police Department is working to identify the man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl after luring her into a vehicle. The incident occurred on Nov. 11. Police describe the man as approximately six feet tall and shared photos from surveillance video from that night. (KCCI Des Moines) Des Moines woman Linda Houlton fell while retrieving her mail and spent 19 minutes struggling to get up and out of the cold. Mail carrier Chris Meyer lifted her off of the ground, brought her inside, and retrieved her mail. Despite the fall and time spent in the cold, Houlton has no lingering injuries. (KCRG)

Today in Des Moines:

Baby Bounce - Urbandale Public Library (9:00 AM)

Toddler Time - Urbandale Public Library (9:50 AM)

Preschool Storytime - Urbandale Public Library (10:45 AM)

Regular Council Meeting - Des Moines City Hall (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Flix Brewhouse Des Moines has a stacked list of upcoming alternative content showings to start 2022. Jan. 20th: Knives Out, Jan. 22nd/23rd: Clue, Jan. 28th through Feb. 3rd: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Feb. 4 through 10 - Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Feb. 8: The Notebook, Feb. 12: Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Feb 14: Dirty Dancing. (Facebook)

The new entertainment center off Jordan Creek Parkway offers bowling, laser tag, escape rooms , and ice cream . (Facebook)

Downtown Des Moines Kiwanis Club General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12th, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on 1050 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50314. The Des Moines Kiwanis Club meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month. (Nextdoor)

