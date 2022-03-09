Volunteers drop everything, cross borders, to help Ukraine refugees

ABC News

Scammers are impersonating law enforcement and government officials, in an effort to extort money and personal information, the FBI warns. The FBI says scammers will say a person's identity was used in crime, such as a drug deal or money laundering scam, and they will ask for personal information to verify their identity such as their Social Security number and date of birth. "The victim is threatened with arrest, prosecution, or imprisonment if they do not pay to remove charges or assist in the investigation against the "real" criminals," the FBI said.