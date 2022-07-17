Volunteers and family of missing Osceola Woman continue search 7 months after disappearance

It’s been seven months since Paola Miranda-Rosa disappeared.

The 31-year-old has been missing since Dec.17, after family members reported having not seen her since she left a family member’s home in Orange County.

On Dec. 21, Rosa’s car was found abandoned in Wekiwa Springs State Park in Orange County.

In early January, the sheriff’s office received a video taken by hikers that appears to show Miranda-Rosa wading in the water at the park on Dec. 18.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

Cecilia de Leon, Miranda-Rosa’s cousin, told Channel 9 that leisurely trips to the state park were nothing unusual for her cousin.

“We call her the swimming fish of the family,” said de Leon. “It was very normal for her. What was not normal for her was not to have communication.”

Volunteers and Miranda-Rosa’s family spent Sunday putting up posters throughout Orange County.

Among the group was the father of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzales, who went missing in Miramar 10 months ago.

“We want to do whatever we can to help this family because we know the pain. We know when it feels like nobody’s in your corner,” Gonzalez said.

De Leon said told Channel 9 that seven months later, she’s disappointed more has not been done by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to close this case.

Channel 9 reached out to the sheriff’s office for an update on their investigation, but has not heard back.

