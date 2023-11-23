Volunteers gather in Fayetteville to distribute meals to less fortunate
This is Operation Turkey's eighth year in Fayetteville and they've gotten Thanksgiving off to a great start.
This is Operation Turkey's eighth year in Fayetteville and they've gotten Thanksgiving off to a great start.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door, from Blue Apron to Williams Sonoma.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Enjoy big-time markdowns on fan-favorite brands like Zella, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Le Creuset and Dyson before the rush.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
We spotted a shacket for over $130 off, hiking boots marked down over 50% and a kicky half-price winter beanie.
Kick off your Black Friday shopping a day early with deep discounts on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and luggage.
Formula 1 will test an AI system to check whether cars go entirely out of bounds. It says Computer Vision tech uses shape analysis to determine the number of pixels that cross the line at the edge of the track.
Killer Instinct, the 2013 reboot of the fighting game series, is going free-to-play. However, you may need to buy a $30 Anniversary Edition to unlock all of the playable characters.
If you're shopping for yourself or for a friend, this is the one of the best deals you're like to see on the brand-new Apple Watch.
UGGs are never on sale, so this is a very big treat for you and your delicate feet.
A YouTuber named RwanLink recreated Castle Town from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a Studio Ghibli film, though there are gameplay elements. It honors the game’s 25th anniversary.
There's so much beauty goodness on sale this year, including discounts on major brands like Too Faced and Kiehl's.
The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e.
The cozy vibes are unmatched.