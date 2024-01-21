Volunteers gathered in Little Chute to help Aubree’s Blankets for Veterans

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers gathered at Little Chute Nutrition on Saturday to help with Aubree’s Blankets for Veterans.

Community members came together to tie blankets made for those who serve our country. Veterans were able to stop in and pick up a blanket for themselves or for a Veteran they know.

Aubree started making blankets when she was just 10 years old. Now, at 19, she’s still helping others while also attending college.

Throughout the years, Aubree has provided over 13,000 Veterans with a warm blanket.

