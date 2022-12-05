Volunteers to help complete and file tax returns needed; Where to sign up

The city of Dayton is looking for volunteers to help complete and file tax returns, according to a spokesperson with the City of Dayton- Office of Communications and Public Affairs.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program provides free tax preparation services for area residents claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit in early 2023, the spokesperson said. This program returns millions of dollars to the local economy through tax refunds each year.

These services are available at dozens of area locations from January through April, the spokesperson said. Residents that use the service can claim federal tax credits designed for working families and individuals.

Volunteers will be trained by the Internal Revenue Service and based on demand and availability, could be assigned to one or more locations in the area, the spokesperson said.

For more information, residents can call 937-333-3288 or visit daytonohio.gov/eitc.











