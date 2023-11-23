Volunteers help to prepare and distribute 1,500 Thanksgiving Day meals

Nov. 23—ANDERSON — Like a well-oiled machine volunteers worked to prepare a Thanksgiving Day meal for several hundred local residents.

Volunteers at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church helped prepare the estimated 1,500 meals to be distributed as part of the 40th James L. Warner Thanksgiving Day dinner.

The only year the event didn't take place was in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One line of volunteers was busy preparing some of the estimated 600 meals to be delivered to local residents by members of the Anderson Police Department.

Ninety meals were delivered to Southdale Apartments and 60 to Longfellow Plaza.

Other volunteers worked to prepare the meals that local residents were picking up at the church with a long-line of cars in place before 11 a.m.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. was dishing up dressing for the meals to be delivered.

"This is such a great program for the city," Broderick said. "It serves a real need, there are so many folks at home that have a tough time getting out."

He said it takes a lot of times for the volunteers at various churches to prepare the meals for residents of Anderson.

"This is a great thing and with all the volunteers it says a great thing about our community," Broderick said.

Norman Rayford, an assistant police chief with the Anderson Police Department, has been volunteering for the past 16 years.

"There are a lot of police officers here today and they're proud to do this," Rayford said. "Many of them are here on their day off.

"This is a great program for the whole city," he said. "Hopefully this program will be kept going because it's so important."

Daisy Warner, whose husband organizes the annual event, said she has been involved in the preparing and delivering the meals for many years.

"James (Warner) was here before 6 a.m.," she said. "I've been here for about an hour."

Daisy Warner was helping with the distribution of the prepared foods to the various serving lines at the church.

Angie Chamberlain has been volunteering for many years.

"I don't mind volunteering," she said. "The meal helps a lot of those people that really need it, but they have to eat more than one day. We do what we can."

Antonio Austin, a basketball player at the Anderson Preparatory Academy, has been a volunteer for several years as a member of the Anderson Zion Baptist Church.

"It's important to help people who might not have a meal today," he said.

Cierra Golder was organizing the pick-up of meals at the church.

"It's a lot of work," she said. "We're preparing the meals for the drive-up and walk-up at the church.

"I have some pretty good help," Golder said.

Will Lawyer, a student at Indiana University, has been volunteering with his family members for five years.

"This is an annual event for us," he said. "We're doing something for the community and helping people out. We give thanks for what we're doing."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.