Volunteers honor 342 veterans during Fairmont's 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America Day

Dec. 20—FAIRMONT — Under bright shining skies, more than 100 volunteers turned out recently to ensure some 342 veterans buried at Maple Grove Cemetery will not be forgotten during the holidays.

The 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America Day held in Fairmont honored veterans who fought in wars ranging from the American Revolution to the Vietnam War who are buried in one of the city's oldest cemeteries. According to the Wreaths Across America organization, the Fairmont event was one of more than 4,225 cemeteries held Dec. 16 in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

"I officially welcome and thank you for joining us here today as we celebrate the mission to remember the fallen, honor those who served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom," Maple Grove Cemetery Board President Marcella Yaremchuk said Saturday to guests at the event.

Before the ceremony got fully underway, W.Va. Sen. Michael Oliverio, R-13, of Morgantown, and Del. Mike DeVault, R-74, of Pleasant Valley, presented Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth a check for $3,000 that the county can use to fund cemetery maintenance. DeVault and Oliverio attended the inaugural Wreaths Across America in Fairmont last year and said they saw the need to assist with upkeep of the cemetery. So, during the year, Oliverio, DeVault, and Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, of Rivesville, advocated for state funds to help with maintenance and upkeep of Maple Grove.

"As a soldier, I prayed everyday for peace, but prepared everyday for war. For me, in my time, it was peace, but for many others it was war and these folks behind us served in war," Oliverio said, who served in the U.S. Army where he worked with ordnance. "So, we gather today to honor them and to lay wreaths upon their graves."

Serving as master of ceremonies, Fairmont Deputy Mayor Josh Rice reminded guests that freedom comes at a price and Saturday's event was just one small way to thank veterans for helping preserve America's freedoms.

"Lying here before us, in these cemeteries throughout this nation, there are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live free and we can live without fear. We can worship as we see fit, we can raise our children to believe as we do, we can vote for the leaders of our choosing and we have the right to succeed and the right to fail at whatever endeavor that we choose to pursue," Rice said. "The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to this world."

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit based in Columbia Falls, Maine, that promotes three key tenets — remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. The program's roots date back to 1992, but it gained national attention in 2005 when a photo of "the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet," according to the Wreaths Across America website.

What started as an idea to place extra wreaths, from the Harrington, Maine-based Worcester Wreath Company, on graves in one of the older sections at Arlington National Cemetery, blossomed into a robust program that aims to help families remember their fallen heroes during the holidays.

Before attendees laid wreaths on veterans' headstones, ceremonial wreaths were placed on stands in a circle for the guests to see. Wreaths honored the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and prisoners of war, missing in action, Gold Star and Blue Star families, Rosie the Riveters and first responders.

"Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen," Rice continued. "Honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom."

In closing out the official program, Longstreth, who served in the U.S. Army, explained the procedure for laying the wreaths at the veterans' graves and reminded guests the reason Wreaths Across America has become such a popular holiday event.

"Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves, we are here to remember — not their deaths — but their lives," Longstreth said. "Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America. These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and their families who endure sacrifices everyday on our behalf."

