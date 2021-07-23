Volunteers hunting for Mexico's 'disappeared' become targets

MARK STEVENSON
·5 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn.

Those who carry on the effort tell tales of long getting threats and being watched — presumably by the same people who murdered their sons, brothers and husbands.

But now threats have given way to bullets in the heads of searchers who have proved far better than the authorities at ferreting out the clandestine burial and burning pits that number in the thousands. Two searchers have been slain the past two months.

Aranza Ramos had spent over a year searching for her husband, Bryan Celaya Alvarado, after he vanished Dec. 6, 2020. That day he became one of Mexico’s 87,855 “disappeared” people. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned.

Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war, that the gangs often use the same locations over and over again, creating grisly killing fields.

It was at one such field, known as Ejido Ortiz, in the northern border state of Sonora, where Aranza Ramos had been helping search on July 15 — the day she herself was killed.

“In Ejido Ortiz several clandestine crematoriums have been found, some still smoking and burning when they were found,” Ramos’ search group said in a statement. “This ejido (collective farm plot) is an active extermination site.”

So active that searchers say they get nervous when the burials they happen on are too fresh. It means the killers may still be around and using the site.

After a day of searching — the volunteers plunge metal rods into the soil to release the tell-tale odor of death — Ramos returned to her home near the city of Guaymas. Just before midnight, she was abducted from her home. The killers drove her a short distance and dumped her bullet-ridden body on the roadside.

Cecilia Duarte, who has spent three years working with the search group “Buscadoras por la Paz” (Searchers for Peace), attended meetings with Ramos in the week before she was killed. Duarte, who found the body of her own missing son and is now searching for a missing nephew, said Ramos always tried to play it safe.

“She tried not to stand out, she wasn’t a spokeswoman,” said Duarte. Indeed, Ramos avoided attention. The Associated Press had tried to contact her two months before she was killed, but she did not answer messages.

“Aranza posted a message the week before she died, saying she was searching for her husband, not for the suspects,” Duarte recalled.

There are three golden rules that Mexico's volunteer search groups follow:

—Human remains aren’t referred to as corpses or bodies. The searchers call them “treasures,” because to grieving families they are precious.

—Searchers usually call law enforcement when they think they've found a burial, mostly because authorities often refuse to conduct the slow but critical DNA testing unless the remains are professionally exhumed.

—Searches are not conducted to find perpetrators, only to find loved ones.

It is the latter rule that volunteers hoped would keep them safe from retaliation.

“As searchers, we are not seeking to find out who is guilty. We are searching for treasures,” said Patricia “Ceci” Flores, founder of Madres Buscadores de Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora).

For a long time, it has meant that searchers, and the police who often accompany them, focus on finding graves and identifying remains — not collecting evidence of how they died or who killed them. Search groups sometimes even get anonymous tips about where bodies are buried, knowledge probably available only to the killers or their accomplices.

But that longstanding arrangement appears to have broken down.

The day after Ramos was killed, Flores received a phone threat. “I got a call saying, ‘You’re going to be next,’” Flores said. Since then, police have assigned a patrol car to stand guard outside her home in Hermosillo.

Sonora state officials have agreed to provide security for searchers deemed to be in danger. The state also agreed to assign excavation teams to potential burial sites found by searchers within three to five days. But officials seem more interested in damage control. They got the searchers to agree not to take photos of burial sites.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave a vague and self-assured statement when asked about the killing of Ramos. “We are going to continue to protect all women. We condemn these crimes.”

But Ramos was not the first. On May 30, a volunteer search activist, Javier Barajas Piña, was gunned down in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico’s most violent. Altogether, 68 human rights and environmental activists have been killed since López Obrador took office.

Fear has always accompanied the searchers. They go to wild, remote, abandoned places where terrible crimes have been committed. But up to now, they mostly shrugged it off.

Cecilia Duarte, the volunteer with Ramos, recalled of those days: “They sent us a message from a false Facebook account saying they were going to flay the skin from us. But I always thought that if they are really going to do something to you, they are not going to warn you.”

At another search site, Duarte said, she once felt the sense of being watched — and she spotted somebody observing her group from a nearby hillside. Still, the searchers kept on.

But Ramos’ killing changed things, she said. “That did hit us hard. Some people stopped the searches.”

Multiple cartels, including one run by Rafael Caro Quintero — improperly released from prison while serving a sentence for the 1985 murder of a DEA agent — have been fighting for control of Sonora and its valuable trafficking routes to the U.S. They include the two main factions of the Sinaloa cartel, operating through local gangs.

“The authorities should do more, it’s not enough," said Flores of Madres Buscadores de Sonora. "They should do more investigation, provide more security, they should be investigating so that the mothers aren’t the ones who have to go out in the fields searching.”

The U.N. human rights office in Mexico made the same point: “When a government does not fulfill its duty (to carry out searches), it puts the families of the disappeared at risk.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson faces backlash after calling Black Capitol Police officer "angry" activist

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing backlash after attacking a Black Capitol Police officer who said he was called the n-word while defending the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Driving the news: Carlson on his show Wednesday called Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn an "angry left-wing political activist" who "has very little in common with your average cop." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDunn, a vocal advoca

  • What was wrong with Biden’s $715 billion Pentagon budget

    The Senate Armed Services Committee has set down a bipartisan marker, adding $25 billion to President Joe Biden’s proposed $715 billion defense budget. The Pentagon said it was adequate to both defend the nation now and to transform the U.S. military to fight future wars.

  • Chinese hackers stole Mekong data from Cambodian foreign ministry - sources

    PHNOM PENH/HANOI (Reuters) -Buried in a long U.S. indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing's most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was Cambodia's foreign ministry, was also revealing - discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, which has become a new battleground for U.S. and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia.

  • The US launched strikes to destroy military equipment the Taliban captured from Afghan security forces

    The top US general said Wednesday that the Afghan forces have the capacity and capability to defend themselves and their country.

  • Florida and Texas threaten Ben & Jerry's with anti-BDS laws over West Bank pullout

    Public officials in at least two Republican-led states vocalized support for Israel in its dispute with Ben & Jerry’s, threatening to invoke state laws to punish companies that advocate or act to boycott, divest, or sanction the key U.S. ally.

  • New York attorney who moved to Surfside for a ‘fresh start’ died in collapse

    Linda March was tired of New York’s Upper West Side. March, 58, who rented the penthouse at Champlain Towers, died when the oceanfront Surfside condo collapsed on June 24. March, who was divorced, had lived in the Miami area before she moved to Surfside and couldn’t wait to return, said her childhood friend Rochelle Laufer.

  • Billie Eilish Is 'Much More Confident' as She Drops Happier Than Ever : 'I Felt Like I Wasn't Very Talented'

    "I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough," Eilish said

  • Japan PM seeks faster COVID vaccine delivery from Pfizer- media

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with the CEO of Pfizer Inc on Friday, requesting faster delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the Nikkei reported, as the Olympic host nation struggles with a slow rollout of vaccine amid a surge in infections. Suga asked Albert Bourla to accelerate the delivery of vaccines due to arrive after October, the business daily reported, as some local governments grapple with limited supply. A government statement said the two exchanged views on ensuring the stable supply of vaccines.

  • Anthony Anderson Spends $1200 to Find Someone Who Can Spell NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Name (Video)

    Once again guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, Anthony Anderson talked a bit about the riveting NBA finals victory by the Milwaukee Bucks the night before. And of course this led to a discussion of the team’s finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored an amazing 50 points during the winning game. As Anderson said during his opening monologue, “Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest — and longest — names in the game, and even though we’ve seen his name all over TV for the past

  • Chrissy Teigen tearfully thanks fans for 'piles' of condolence letters in honor of baby Jack

    The model said that the letters were delayed as a result of the pandemic.

  • After son dies of COVID, mother holds vaccine drive at his funeral

    Betty Antoine's 46-year-old son Brandon died of COVID after refusing to get vaccinated.

  • Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton is sentenced to decades in prison

    The man who participated in the 2013 shooting death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in a random act of gun violence […] The post Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton is sentenced to decades in prison appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Sean Hannity Pretty Much Walks Back His Pro-Vaccine Comments (Audio)

    On Monday’s episode of his Fox News show, Sean Hannity made headlines — as did several other Fox News personalities — when he appeared, briefly, to diverge from colleagues like Tucker Carlson and urge his viewers to take the COVID-19 vaccines. But on Thursday, Hannity used his syndicated radio show as a chance to deliver a follow-up message: Pssssych. Hannity’s comments on Monday made waves because Fox has several hosts who express misgivings about the COVID vaccines or oppose the Biden administ

  • Mexico fines candidate's party for role of influencer wife

    Mexico’s electoral agency fined the party of a state gubernatorial candidate $2.75 million Thursday, ruling that he got prohibited support from his influencer wife’s social media posts. Winning candidate Samuel García and his wife, Mariana Rodríguez, slammed that decision, claiming regulators were treating Rodríguez like an object with a price. The dispute has raised questions of electoral fairness, freedom of speech and women’s rights.

  • This Guy Changed His Tinder Location To The Olympic Village, And Now All Of TikTok Is Following Suit

    TAKE MY $9.99, TINDER PLUS!!!!!!!!View Entire Post ›

  • Now in a better place, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge Paige VanZant loss at BKFC 19

    With injuries and domestic violence behind her, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge loss to Paige VanZant at BKFC 19.

  • Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games

    The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country's colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation's doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world's top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side. While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms instead of the neutral ones initially imposed by WADA.

  • Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

    A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.

  • WWE SmackDown on FOX with Carmella rolls into Hard Rock Stadium for Rolling Loud Miami

    Remember the Rock-n-Wrestling Connection with pop music star Cyndi Lauper, Wendi Richter, Fabulous Moolah, Captain Lou Albano, Piper’s Pit.

  • California sees a sharp increase in Covid cases and a return to mask mandates

    Los Angeles infections have increased twentyfold and San Francisco positive cases have almost tripled in two weeks A tourist poses for a photo in Hollywood, California, as Los Angeles county returns to an indoor mask mandate due to a surge in Covid cases. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Just over a month after the Golden state dropped all its coronavirus safety restrictions, numerous parts of California are seeing a dramatic increases in Covid-19 infections that have prompted counties to