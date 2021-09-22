Volunteers will kill dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton National Park, rangers say

Maddie Capron
·2 min read

Mountain goats invaded Grand Teton National Park from Idaho, and now they’ll be killed.

More than 100 volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats in Grand Teton last fall. Starting Wednesday, they’ll kill even more, park officials said.

Park rangers say removing the goats is necessary to protect the park and the Teton Range’s herd of about 125 native bighorn sheep.

“Without immediate intervention, the mountain goat population is expected to grow and could contribute to the potential extirpation of the native bighorn sheep,” park officials said in a Tuesday news release.

More than 20 volunteers will participate in the program from Wednesday until Oct. 25, according to the National Park Service. Only people who were part of the culling last year are allowed to take part in this year’s program.

“There are significantly fewer mountain goats in the park and removal will be significantly more difficult,” park rangers said.

At the start of the program last year, there were about 100 mountain goats in the park, and volunteers killed 43 of them.

Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

Park rangers think about 50 goats are still wandering the park.

The volunteers have undergone background checks and can’t have active warrants or major wildlife violations. They also must pass a firearm proficiency test and be at least 18 years old.

Park tourists could see volunteers wearing camouflage and carrying rifles throughout the park, and they could hear gunshots.

“No park trails or areas are anticipated to be closed during the culling program.” park rangers said. “Signs will be posted at trailheads that access the areas the volunteers will be working to create awareness for any backcountry hikers or climbers.”

After the mountain goats are killed, the meat will be donated to several organizations, including food banks and Indian Tribes. Volunteers don’t get to keep the goats.

Grand Teton National Park isn’t the only one using skilled volunteers to kill invasive animals. The Grand Canyon also sought volunteers to kill hundreds of bison over five years.

More than 45,000 people applied to kill the bison. People were then selected in a lottery. Volunteers who met the qualification criteria were then chosen for one of four five-day periods during which they will remove bison.

“This action is necessary due to the rapid growth of the bison population and the transition from the herd using state and U.S. Forest Service lands into almost exclusively residing within Grand Canyon,” National Park Service officials said on its website.

Remains found in Wyoming identified as Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide, FBI says

Cub strolls Grand Teton with mask in its mouth, video shows. ‘Not hard to do better’

Popular national park shuts down busy road to tourists so bears can snack on berries

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada: mountain goat kills attacking grizzly bear with ‘dagger-like’ horns

    Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,

  • 2-3 Foot Snowdrifts, Ice Force Closure Of Trail Ridge Road In Rocky Mountain National Park

    Snow and icy forced officials to close Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday morning.

  • Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

    The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest were unscathed Tuesday even though a wildfire has been burning near them on the western side of California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks. The KNP Complex, two lightning-sparked fires that merged, has spread over more than 39 square miles (101 square kilometers), feeding on other types of trees that also live on the high-elevation slopes of the mountain range. Giant Forest is home to about 2,000 sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume and is a must-see for visitors to the national park.

  • Survivor Alum Parvati Shallow's Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex John Fincher Is Dissolved

    Parvati Shallow requested a domestic violence restraining order against estranged husband John Fincher last month

  • 'I have lived my life well': At 100 years old, Betty Reid Soskin is the oldest active ranger in the National Park Service

    Soskin has written a memoir, spoken word albums and autobiographical songs which reflect her most painful and joyous moments.

  • Camera captures woman saving a stranded kayaker

    Sally Wallick came across a fellow kayaker who'd been capsized out of his kayak for at least 45 minutes. Her attempted rescue was caught on camera.

  • Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

    The goat in question could not by identified by Parks Canada officials as it was not tagged

  • 'Horrific': Biden administration's handling of Haitian migrants at US border is shameful

    Haitian migrants' only 'crime' was to hope that America would live up to its values and promises, that huddled masses could still find refuge here.

  • Katie Ledecky moving training base to University of Florida with eye on future Olympics

    Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history, will train with coach Anthony Nesty and other world-class swimmers in Florida.

  • Bear Cub Found In Tiny Metal Cage Strapped to Motorcycle Rescued and Moved to Vietnam Sanctuary

    Wonder the moon bear cub is in the care of an AnimalsAsia sanctuary in Tam Dao, Vietnam, after the Dien Bien police rescued the animal from an illegal wildlife trader.

  • 'It all looks smooth': This pretty top skims the body perfectly — and it's just $23 at Amazon

    With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, it’s like an everyday tank and a piece of lingerie in one.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • Gross (but Necessary) Question: Why Is My Puppy Eating Poop?

    Poop is gross. Cleaning up after your dog isn’t fun, but it’s part of the deal. You pick up the waste and move on. When your puppy eats poop, though, it’s harder to let that go. It’s as unglamorous as it is...

  • Panama and Costa Rica arrest dozens over migrant smuggling network

    Authorities in Costa Rica and Panama said on Tuesday they detained more than 40 people suspected of operating a cross-country people-trafficking organization by smuggling migrants overland to the United States. The network handled migrants from Asian and African countries and to a lesser extent people from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, according to the Costa Rican security ministry. Panamanian authorities carried out 35 raids and 21 arrests, while on Costa Rican soil 15 operations were reported in border municipalities and another 21 people were captured.

  • South Carolina father distracted by work won't be charged in hot car deaths of twins, sheriff says

    Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the incident was a "horrible, horrible, tragic accident."

  • The Leading Man in Hollywood the Year You Were Born

    From Denzel to DiCaprio, Reynolds and Redford, here's who was on the biggest hot streak every year since 1970. If there's one thing that's guaranteed in Hollywood, it's that there's always a new star waiting to emerge. From the greats like Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson to the newcomers of recent years, find out which actor was having a hot streak the year you were born.

  • What Happened To Gabby Petito – And Where Is Brian Laundrie?

    Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, left Florida for a cross-country van trip in July. Petito’s family said they last heard from her in late August, and on September 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ Florida home in Gabby’s van – without Gabby. According to Gabby’s parents, Brian and his family refused to return their calls and texts and wouldn’t provide any information regarding her whereabouts. On Sunday, September 19, Gabby’s body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. What happened to Gabby? And where is Brian, who his parents say they haven’t seen since September 14? Get caught up with this story in the video above. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'Van Life' to Vanished: Inside Gabby Petito's Disappearance and Death," Dr. Phil speaks with TV host Nancy Grace, a former law enforcement officer and FBI defense tactics instructor, a criminal defense attorney, and a body language expert, who all weigh in on the unusual circumstances. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. WATCH: Gabby Petito’s Friend Speaking To Reporter Claims Brian Laundrie Had History Of Being Jealous, Controlling TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Pads stars Machado, Tatis say all's well after dugout dustup

    San Diego Padres All-Stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. stood next to each other and said it's all good between them after their weekend shouting match in the dugout during a season that's been spiraling out of control. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis during the face-to-face confrontation in St. Louis on Saturday night. The 29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates before taking their defensive positions.

  • A dream realized: QB Ty Thompson breaks down his first action as an Oregon Duck

    "It's an excitement I've never experienced before." Ty Thompson relives his first action at QB for the Ducks, and how special the moment was.

  • Bison Charges And Hurls Another Bison In Yellowstone Showdown

    "Prepare fer Rammin' speed, matey!" the National Park Service wrote of the encounter.