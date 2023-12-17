Volunteers lay wreaths honoring thousands of local veterans during annual event

An annual event recognizing and remembering veterans during the holiday season took place Saturday.

Wreaths placed at cemeteries nationwide honored three million veterans, including thousands here in Western Pennsylvania.

National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County and Union Cemetery in Irwin participated in Wreaths Across America Day. Large crowds gathered as volunteers read the names of veterans aloud and placed thousands of wreaths.

Those behind the initiative say a lot goes into making it a success and wanted to share their appreciation for everyone who showed up to honor veterans and their families.

“I’m just humbled at the amount of people that come out and honor our veterans. I’m just amazed by the outpour of support I get from this community,” said Ed Hajduk, director of the National Cemetery of the Allghenies.

Wreaths Across America organizers say they believe the tradition of laying wreaths represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families.

“What I love most about this day, and this mission, is that it is so much more than just the placement of a wreath. The wreath is the catalyst, it brings together communities - families and strangers -- to learn about those who have served and sacrificed,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

