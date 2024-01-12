Volunteers needed to MLK Week of Service events that begin this weekend

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy, many local counties are participating in a week of service to help better the community.

MLK Week of Service is a week of volunteer projects, events and community dialogues addressing economic mobility and needs in underserving communities while uplifting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and unity.

Volunteers and participants are being recruited for 30+ service projects taking place between Jan. 12 to 20 throughout Duval, Clay and Nassau counties. United Way of Northeast Florida, the City of Jacksonville and Americorps, with the help of local nonprofits, are working to mobilize 1,000 over the week.

Many of these service projects include feeding the nearly 40% of Northeast Florida households who struggle to make ends meet.

Below is a list of food giveaways planned for Saturday:

At 9 a.m. in the New Town neighborhood, there will be a food giveaway at 1697 Kings Rd. This event is sponsored by Feeding Northeast Florida.

On the Eastside, the World International Ministries will host another giveaway at 10 a.m. at 1230 E. 7th St.

On the Northside, the King Solomon United Baptist Church will host an event at 11 a.m. at 2240 Forest St.

In Nassau County, the Barnabas Center will host a food giveaway at the MLK Center in Fernandina Beach. This event begins at 8 a.m.

In Clay County, a food giveaway event will happen at Francis Hall Park starting at 11 a.m. in Green Cove Springs. The address is 1503 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For more information on MLK Week of Service events in your area to sign up to volunteer, visit unitedwaynefl.org/mlk.

