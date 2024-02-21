Volunteers needed to resume Frenchtown CERT; team assists firefighters

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A 13-year-old emergency team disbanded Thursday, but efforts are already underway to bring it back.

Feb. 15 was the last day for the Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a program that trains volunteers to safely help the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and the community during disasters and events throughout Monroe County.

CERT teams are active around the country and were started in the 1990s by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), after untrained citizens were helping at disasters and getting hurt in the process. Three years ago, Frenchtown’s CERT had 15 volunteers, but numbers have been dwindling since the pandemic.

The Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team is shown during training for closing roads.

“At the time the decision was made to end CERT, we had six members on the team, with not many showing interest in volunteering,” said Justus Walden, Frenchtown CERT director and a firefighter and paramedic.

“It goes without saying that this is not the decision that we wanted to have to make. All of our members enjoyed their time serving with the CERT team and being able to help residents through the bad times,” Walden said. “Our firefighters enjoyed having the extra hands on the scene. It truly is a loss to the community, but due to the lack of volunteers and some of our current members being overworked because of that, the decision was made to dissolve.”

Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team members receive first aid and CPR training.

But, if more volunteers step up, Walden said Frenchtown CERT could be reinstated.

“We would have to see that number double to comfortably reactivate the team. We would like to see around 15 or 20 members to truly thrive,” he said. “I have had two applications since we disbanded. We have also had a few people state that they are interested. We are exploring different avenues and contacting some resources that can assist with recruitment to help bring people in, as well as different operational tactics to help the team as a whole.”

Frenchtown CERT began in January 2011. Despite its name, the team helps out across Monroe County. The idea for CERTs, Walden said, originated in 1985 with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“In times of major disasters, we as people have the overwhelming desire to help. While this can be very beneficial, it can also be detrimental. The purpose of the CERT team is to train individuals in first aid response in the case of a major disaster or emergency. If not trained, safety is often an overlooked factor, resulting in injuries or deaths,” Walden said. “CERT began following the Mexico City earthquake that claimed more than 100 untrained volunteers who were trying to help their neighbors. In 1987, California experienced the Whittier Narrows earthquake, which further solidified the need for trained civilians. In 1993, FEMA recognized the need for these teams and made them available to communities nationwide.”

Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team members are shown during training with Emergency Medical Services staff.

CERT volunteers receive free training in topics like CPR and first aid, traffic safety and fire extinguisher use. They also are taught the basics of search and rescue and some medical information, such as the “3 Killers,": airway obstruction, severe bleeding and shock.

“Some calls for service include assisting with evacuations during floods in the beaches, search and rescue operations and assisting firefighters on fire scenes with rehab operations and also the homeowners by being a calming voice to talk to and offering assistance with the Red Cross,” Walden said. “During major disasters, first responders are often overwhelmed, and resources are often limited at the beginning of the incident. CERT teams provide extra hands with first aid and certain operations on the scene and, if in the right place, can begin assessments and incident mitigation before first responder arrival.”

The Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team helps at a food drive at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center in Monroe.

CERT volunteers also help with community events.

“We were very active and participated in multiple public relations events and callouts, not just within Frenchtown, but countywide. We were able to provide first aid for the annual Relay for Life at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 5K runs at Sterling State Park, the fireworks at Sterling State Park and our open house, just to name a few,” Walden said.

Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team members are shown during fire training.

He’s hoping people will volunteer to keep CERT going.

“I truly think that if more people understood what it is that we do and how much of an effect we have on the community and the services we offer, we would not be in this position,” Walden said. “It is a very rewarding team to serve on, and I am proud of all of the things the CERT team has done and accomplished. We just need more people willing to volunteer their time.”

Apply for the Frenchtown Community Emergency Response Team (CERT):

Men and women age 18 and older can volunteer for the CERT program.

Participants must be Monroe County residents, have a valid driver’s license or state identification card and have reliable transportation. Volunteers also must pass driver’s history and criminal background checks. They must have no felonies and no major driving offenses in the last three years.

Applications are available at frenchtowncert.com and at the two Frenchtown Township Fire Stations, 6940 North Monroe St. and 2885 Nadeau Road in Monroe.

To learn more, contact Justus Walden at Jwalden@frenchtownmi.gov or 734-289-1095.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Volunteers needed to resume Frenchtown CERT; team assists firefighters