Volunteers pack snack bags for Maricopa County homeless children

NextShark

It explains why menstrual products are still taxed as luxury goods and why the companies that sell them have long wanted to convince people that the shedding of the uterine lining comes out in the form of translucent blue liquid. But Nadya Okamoto, Harvard-graduated author of "Period Power" and co-founder of the non-profit organization PERIOD.org, has made it her life's mission to change that. “Period stigma is rooted in the etymology of the language we use to talk about periods and bodies,” Okamoto explains to NextShark.