Volunteers place 10,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans in Mims

More than 1,000 volunteers for Wreaths Across America placed nearly 10,000 wreaths on Saturday on the graves of veterans in the Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims and also saying the veterans' names aloud.

The volunteers were able to place the wreaths about an hour and a half before the rain hit.

For info on donating, sponsoring wreaths, or volunteering with this organization, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Their mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and to teach children the value of freedom.

Tim Shortt is a veteran FLORIDA TODAY photographer with more than 40 years experience shooting photos and capturing moments on the Space Coast. You can reach Tim via email at tshortt@floridatoday.com or on Instagram at @photogtim1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Wreaths Across America volunteers honor fallen veterans at Christmas