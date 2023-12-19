Volunteers prep for Danny Berg Memorial Dinner
Danny Berg Memorial Dinner
Superpedestrian, the e-scooter startup known for its self-diagnostic software, is shutting down its U.S.-based shared scooter operation on December 31 and exploring a sale of its European business, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company's director of U.S. operations, Alexander Berg, confirmed the news to his team Friday afternoon on a Zoom call. Berg said the reason for the shutdown was financial, but did not go into further detail.
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
Save a wild 60% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Let's take a look at Norman Lear's award-winning work.
Get Paramount+ for as little as $2 during this Cyber Week sale.
While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
QR codes, mannequins, a dining room, it's all in a bid to get consumers to spend more in Walmart stores.
The accusations that caused Matt Araiza to lose his NFL career shouldn’t stand in the way of his chance to earn it back.
These winter-themed gift baskets can be as simple or as lavish as you want them to be. The post ‘Burr baskets’ are TikTok’s favorite seasonal gift — what are they, and how do you make one? appeared first on In The Know.
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
The Marvel actor arrived for his domestic violence trial Wednesday in NYC holding hands with his new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. He was also carrying a Bible.
Blink, Stanley, Hoka, Vuori, Lego: Find unique gift ideas for every type of father: the tech lover, golfer, foodie, traveler and beyond.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $10!