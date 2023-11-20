Volunteers Rescue Loose Horses From Embattled Avdiivka

A pair of horses were rescued from the streets of Avdiivka, Ukraine, after surviving in the wild on the frontlines of battle since the spring, the National Police of Ukraine said on Sunday, November 19.

Footage released by the National Police of Ukraine shows the capture of the animals, which the force said came from a farm in Lastochkyne, near Avdiivka, which was destroyed by Russian shelling months ago.

Police and animal rescue volunteers had first gone to Lastochkyne to look for the horses, but ended up finding them in Avdiivka.

The horses were to be relocated in coming days, the police said.

The Ukrainian military said at the weekend that a renewed Russian offensive in Avdiivka was expected. Credit: National Police of Ukraine via Storyful

