Volunteers spend their federal holiday cleaning up rivers in Washington, D.C.
Dozens of people with a Jewish community center in Washington, D.C., honored Indigenous Peoples Day by cleaning litter from the Anacostia River.
Dozens of people with a Jewish community center in Washington, D.C., honored Indigenous Peoples Day by cleaning litter from the Anacostia River.
Courtesy Charlie BurgeAn apparently intractable conflict between a Florida condo board and a disabled 9/11 responder over him leaving his shoes outside his front door has become so toxic that the federal government has stepped in to try and resolve it.Charlie Burge worked for the New York City Department of Sanitation for 35 years, first hitting the pavement in 1981 and eventually overseeing nighttime operations in North Brooklyn. On September 11, 2001, Burge ran across the Brooklyn Bridge to he
Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico
The teen was eating at a sushi restaurant in Queens on Monday when the suspect put her in a chokehold, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.
Boynton Beach, Fla.’s Deputy Fire Chief Latosha Clemons is suing the city after she was depicted on a public art […] The post Florida city’s first Black female firefighter sues after mural depicts her as white appeared first on TheGrio.
A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged people to steer clear of North Magnolia Avenue in the city of Santee.
On Columbus Day- or Indigenous Peoples' Day - the post office and most banks are closed, while the stock market and most retailers are open.
A float featuring Christopher Columbus makes its way down Fifth Avenue during the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 14, 2019, in New York. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesEvery October, a parade of opinion writers, politicians and Americans of Italian descent celebrate Christopher Columbus as someone who represents Italian Americans. But associating impoverished 19th- and 20th-century Italian immigrants with a 15th-century explorer disavows the cultural identities of Italian Americans. It renders
A shootout early Sunday at a Minnesota bar apparently involving several gunmen left one person dead and at least 14 injured, St. Paul police said.
Latosha Clemons accuses Boynton Beach of defamationMural removed a day after it was unveiled in June last year In the wake of the mural scandal, the city manager fired the public arts manager and demoted the fire chief, who then resigned. Photograph: City of Boynton Beach/Facebook Officials in a south Florida city will meet this week to discuss a lawsuit filed by the city’s first Black female firefighter, after her image was replaced with a white face in a mural meant to honor local history. Lat
Some Rikers inmates have stolen keys and used them to free other detainees in custody, who then committed violent acts, according to The Times.
The centrality of Islam to Columbus's life explains one of the strangest and least acknowledged aspects of the Atlantic voyages.
The Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to organized labor and the Democratic Party by ruling that unions cannot charge fees to non-members for collective bargaining gains.
A student belonging to one of China's Muslim minority ethnic groups was detained for six months after using a VPN to access her school email account.
CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the search for the Flemington native.
A Black man who witnessed the comments punched him in the face, saying he "couldn't take it anymore" and knocking the off-duty officer unconscious.
Becoming homeless is not the result of any individual's failings. The unhoused are refugees and victims of an unsustainable economic system.
“[A mask mandate] doesn’t necessarily mean that once you are inside, that it’s something you have to do," one reveler told Rolling Stone
I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.
A Staten Island teen shot his mother to death in the kitchen of his family’s home with his father’s gun during a crazed quarrel, police said Sunday. The bloody family drama unfolded inside the home on Burbank Ave. near S. Railroad Ave. in New Dorp about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. Adnan Pelinkovic, 18, got into an unhinged argument with his parents and at some point as the feud escalated he got ahold ...