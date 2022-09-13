Volunteers Provide Supplies and Support to Students Going Back to School

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Aramark

Aramark’s strong and growing network of employee resource groups (ERGs) highlights the diversity of its workforce and creates a more inclusive workplace.

Volunteering to support people in the communities where they live and work is a passion of many ERG members.

In August 2022, Aramark’s LEAD, Impacto, and Synergy ERGs worked with the Aramark Community Relations team to host back-to-school events in metropolitan areas across the U.S. in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.

The ERGs generously allocated a portion of their community impact grants toward supporting hundreds of school students across the country.

“Our ERGs are respected for serving as passionate advocates,” said Fenimore Fisher, Aramark Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “It makes sense that their advocacy, in part, is focused on supporting people and our communities in most need, including school students.”

Backpacks and other back-to-school supplies were gathered and distributed to students through community partners Urban League of Philadelphia, Congreso de Latinos Unidos in Philadelphia, and Boys and Girls Clubs of America sites in Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, Portland, Trenton, and West Orange, NJ.

At the Congreso event, chefs from Aramark Student Nutrition also provided a cooking demonstration, prepared a Healthy for Life snack, and talked with students in Congreso’s Career Readiness Program about career opportunities within the hospitality industry.

In all, more than 80 Aramark volunteers served 800 meals and donated nearly 900 backpacks full of supplies to 1,400 community members.

”With a history rooted in service, Aramark encourages employees around the world to give back throughout the year,” said Jami Leveen, Aramark Vice President of Community Partnerships. “These community projects create a meaningful day of service that engages our volunteers and positively impacts local communities.”

