Volunteers team up at Light of Life Rescue Mission to serve thousands of meals on Thanksgiving

Hundreds of volunteers are working together to feed thousands of people during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Pittsburgh tradition has become a family tradition for Andy Smith and his daughter Macy.

“I’m originally from Washington state. I came out here for some friends and things just didn’t work out and I had no place to go. And Light of Life was the only place that answered the phone, " said Andy Smith, a volunteer.

Ever since being a resident back in 2010, Andy Smith has made it his mission to come back nearly every year to give back as a volunteer at the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

“I can’t repay everything that they’ve given to me. I mean, if it’s a couple of hours of time throughout the year, that’s the least I can do for them,” Smith said.

Light of Life expects this year’s Thanksgiving outreach to be the biggest to date. Volunteers plan to feed more than 2,000 people.

And this year even the green bean station has more space to fill to be more efficient.

“Usually we cook cans of green beans at once, and this is going to allow us to do 5 times that,” said Don Waite, also known as the “Green Bean Man.”

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years. and it’s been a real blessing. I always tell everybody I always get more than I give,” said Waite.

Smith feels the same way.

“There’s always somebody that needs help, better to give a hand up. You know some people just need that more than anything,” said Smith.

The Light of Life mission expects to serve over 10,000 people during this Thanksgiving holiday season.

