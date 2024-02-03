The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service, the Washington County Sierra Club and the Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance needs help with some much-needed young forest maintenance on state-owned land near Beaver Creek in Washington County.

Tree tubes that were placed on young trees now need to be removed. Work includes removing plastic tree tubes from trees, removing fallen tree tubes and debris from the forest, and chopping/removing harmful invasive vegetation.

Volunteers are to meet Sunday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Park & Ride lot, 10037 Mapleville Road, Hagerstown. There will be a shuttle to the actual worksite from there and back at 2 p.m. Shuttle drivers can take participants back to the park and ride earlier if desired.

Participants should wear shoes that are good for walking, and bring work gloves, water and a snack.

Participants are required to fill out a volunteer waiver form on site before working.

For more information, call 240-910-6740.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Volunteers wanted for tree-tube removal Feb. 4 in Washington Co.