Volunteers in York spent part of Christmas Day serving those in need

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lots of folks spent Christmas Day with family. In most cases, their own families.

About 100 of Midstate volunteers spent hours of their Christmas Day making sure other families in need had a magical Christmas.

Those volunteers served almost 2,000 free Christmas dinners to those in need at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 839 W Market St in York.

“We don’t want anybody spending the day alone,” said event organizer Kevin Herman.

The event is more than just leaving with a full belly. Santa was there, hundreds of toys are given out to kids, there was balloon twisting and free clothing.

“It feels really good to see communities come together and people being able to get a hot meal and if its clothes they need or blankets whatever it is,” said volunteer Todd Meyer.

This is Todd Meyer’s third year spending part of his Christmas day volunteering at this event.

“Kids are getting older and just wanna give back to the community and help so it’s only for a couple hours,” said Meyer.

A couple hours times all these volunteers, that’s a lot of hours from a lot of people who all could have chosen to be somewhere else. “That’s what amazes me because, you know, every volunteer here today is giving up hours of their day to to do this for people that that aren’t as fortunate,” said Herman.





