Volusia Beach Patrol prepares for potentially severe weather this weekend

Volusia County Beach Patrol is keeping a close eye on the coast as a storm system approaches central Florida.

Beach safety officials are asking residents and tourists to stay out of the water all weekend long.

The county has removed all lifeguard towers, signs, trash bins and anything that could be picked up by wind off the beach.

Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said she doesn’t believe most locals would risk swimming in those conditions, but is reminding anyone who tries that accessing the water would be difficult for her staff.

“We are not going to be sitting in portable towers,” Malphurs said. “We have trucks that we use and ATVs but when we have those extreme high tides, we can’t get those trucks down there on the beach.”

Coastal construction is still going on at several properties following last year’s hurricanes.

County officials tell Eyewitness news they are in contact with beach contractors to make sure their projects are secure for the weekend.

As far as homes, condos and other structures go, the county said many seawalls have been rebuilt and in areas where they’re not, the sand trap bag system will sustain the conditions.

