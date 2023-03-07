Volusia Council approves nearly $500K African American Museum of the Arts grant

The Volusia County Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a nearly $500,000 ECHO grant for the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand.

The grant will allow the museum at 325 S. Clara Ave. to add more gallery, event and community meeting space.

Council members raised questions about the museum's ability to support its operations with a small budget and a small volunteer staff. Museum board Chair Reginald Williams said the board plans to increase its fundraising efforts.

As part of their vote on Tuesday, the Council also unanimously approved a $600,000 ECHO grant to help build a two-story structure attached to the Daytona Playhouse, a community theater in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County's taxpayer-funded ECHO program provides grants "for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes." The Council's approval provides $498,060 in funding from the ECHO program for the museum project, which is expected to cost about $1.03 million. The remaining costs will mostly be paid for by a Florida Department of State grant of $474,040.

"I'm so appreciative to, you know, the state for their award and the County Council and the ECHO Committee for supporting this project. It's one that's badly needed in the community," Williams said.

The ECHO grant funds will be provided on a reimbursement basis. But the museum is able to draw advance funding from the state grant to get the project going, Williams said.

The ECHO grant agreement requires museum officials to keep the new facility open and in operation for 20 years or face the possibility of paying some or all of the grant funds back. The museum has to submit project updates along with reimbursement requests.

Having more space will allow the museum to have more events and exhibits throughout the year, Williams said.

Founded in 1994, the museum is focused on African, African American and Caribbean American art and culture. Museum officials describe it as "an important anchor institution" in the cultural and artistic life of the community. Its permanent collection of about 500 pieces includes sculptures and other works of art from African countries such as Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The museum has hired an architect. Williams said he hopes the project will be in construction or that officials will be completing construction agreements by early fall.

The addition on the Daytona Playhouse will be used for "a permanent workshop area, costume preparation area, dressing room and rehearsal space. In addition, the project will add ADA access and restrooms," according to county materials.

