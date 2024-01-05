Volusia Council wrap-up: Kent becomes new vice chair, DeLand development hearing moved

The Volusia County Council elected a new vice chairman, set a goal for property taxes and planned hearings for a major mixed-use development among other actions on Thursday.

District 4 Councilman Troy Kent will serve as the new vice chairman of the council for the year. The council elects the vice chairman at its first meeting each January.

The County Council chose Kent unanimously. The vice chairman runs council meetings when the chair isn't available and performs duties assigned by the chairman. Councilman Danny Robins had been serving in that role.

"I am shocked, honored and humbled to be your vice chair this next year," Kent said.

Councilman David Santiago nominated Kent for the role.

Also, Kent said he plans to run for re-election to District 4. His seat is up for election this year along with the chairman's seat and District 2, which is held by Matt Reinhart.

Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent watches from the dais during a swearing into office ceremony at the Council Chambers in DeLand on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Volusia County Council supports rolled-back tax rates

The County Council had a goal-setting meeting and agreed to try and ease the property tax burden on residents. The county will look at creating a budget for the next fiscal year that would focus on getting tax rates to rolled-back rates where possible. A rolled-back rate is designed to only bring in the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year aside from new construction.

"That's a good place to start," County Manager George Recktenwald said.

Recktenwald said the county has new financial pressures ahead, including SunRail expenses.

The county's budget planning for the next fiscal year starts early to get the budget prepared in time for approval in September. The next budget year will begin on Oct. 1.

Coming soon: Votes on a major development near DeLand

A semitrailer turns onto State Road 44 at Kepler Road in DeLand on Friday afternoon. The Volusia County Council is expected to hear plans this month for a development that would bring 240 multi-family units and commercial uses near the Circle K.

A proposal to build a development with 240 multifamily housing units, a grocery store, a fast-food restaurant and other features just outside of DeLand is scheduled to go to a vote at the Jan. 16 County Council meeting.

The matter had been scheduled for the Jan. 4 meeting, but the council agreed to move the rezoning and land-use change hearings.

The development would be at 2001 E. New York Avenue on about 40 acres at the northwest corner of State Road 44 (East New York Avenue) and Kepler Road. A draft traffic analysis showed the rezoning could add about 13,504 vehicle trips a day to the area.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Council moves development hearings, Kent elected vice chair