Volusia County Beach Safety gets statewide Beach Patrol of the Year award

In a year of major challenges, Volusia County Beach Safety still managed to gain statewide recognition for its lifesaving efforts.

The Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association named Volusia County Beach Safety as the 2023 Beach Patrol of the Year. Volusia County Beach Safety officials received the honor at this week's Volusia County Council meeting.

Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association President Matthew Sparling presented the award.

Sparling said the organization faced a lifeguard shortage, a state law change and increased demand for services due in part to population increases and big events.

"Volusia County Ocean Rescue managed to cover and safeguard the public during these increased times of need," he said. "This was not an easy task due to the fact of the legislation changes coming at a time when beaches across Florida struggled to find qualified part-time staff to fill their towers."

Perhaps the biggest challenge in 2023 was the transition of beach law enforcement authority from Volusia County Beach Safety to the Volusia Sheriff's Office because of a state law change. Full-time lifeguards who had also been certified as law enforcement and EMTs chose either to stay at the organization without law enforcement powers or go somewhere else.

The division lost 26 full-time lifeguards during the transition, and the agency had 70 at the beginning of that year. Those who left went to the sheriff's office, another agency or took a different career path, Volusia County Beach Safety Chief Andy Ethridge said in a previous interview.

Volusia County Beach Safety performed 2,512 water rescues and 35,811 preventive actions, responded to 1,162 medical emergencies and addressed 41,272 calls for service in the 2023 season, according to the county.

"A lot of organizations could have folded under the pressure or became negative," Sparling said. "But not Volusia County Ocean Rescue. They will come to work every day with a smile and serve the public with nothing less than excellence."

The county also had 13 reported drownings on its beaches in 2023, the most reported in a year since at least 1997, according to United States Lifesaving Association and Beach Safety statistics.

The Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association promotes public safety on Florida beaches and has 50 member agencies that work in ocean lifesaving. The association recognizes one beach patrol annually that does outstanding work, Sparling said.

Ethridge accepted the award on behalf of the Beach Safety team. He thanked them for their work and the county and the Florida Beach Patrol Chief's Association for their support.

He said while he was navigating the organization through a difficult time, his team was out on the beach "getting everything done."

"So truly this award really is deserved by all of them as well as all of my part-time staff, administrative staff, everybody involved," he said.

District 5 Councilman David Santiago thanked Ethridge for his leadership and the full-time lifeguards who chose to stay with Beach Safety during the transition.

"It's important for them to know that we really appreciate it because it could have decimated our beach patrol efforts and safety," Santiago said.

Volusia County's lifeguards also made waves in competition in 2023. Lifeguards on the county's competition team placed third in the United States Lifesaving Association's Southeast Regional Lifeguard Competition in Delray Beach and eighth place in the USLA National Lifeguard Championships in Virginia Beach, according to the county.

Current and former Volusia County Beach Safety members also participated in the International Surf Rescue Challenge on South Padre Island, Texas.

Two of the eight women who represent the U.S. in the open division team formerly worked for Volusia County Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue. The open team placed third overall in the competition. Three of eight people on the under-19 team work for Beach Safety. The under-19 team placed second overall.

